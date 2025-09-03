Pear overnight oats show why this breakfast has stood the test of time

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

When I was a 19-year-old college student studying nutrition, I took a year off from school to travel the world while working as a model, a job that proved more arduous and less glamorous than it might sound, but eye-opening, nonetheless. Modeling is a bit like acting, in that big-name celebrities make millions, but most in the field consider themselves lucky to make a decent living at it. For me, it met my goal of paying for my education.

I worked in Japan, Germany, Switzerland and Italy that year, living in each country for months at a time in small apartments, and mostly cooking for myself because my budget was tight. The adventure broadened my culinary horizons exponentially as I explored local markets, tasted street foods and lingered in neighborhood cafes wherever I happened to be.

One of the foods I remember being awed by at the time was bircher muesli, a traditional Swiss breakfast made of rolled oats, nuts, dried fruit and grated apple, soaked overnight in milk, yogurt and/or juice so the oats soften and expand, and the mixture thickens into a creamy cold cereal.

The breakfast of muesli – with its infinite variations – continued to be part of my routine years after I returned home, and it still is today, only now it’s called overnight oats. I couldn’t have predicted it at the time, but I’m not surprised that this breakfast, invented by physician Maximilian Bircher-Benner for his patients more than 100 years ago, is so popular today given how nutritious, tasty and convenient it is.

This overnight oats recipe adheres closely to the traditional version I had in Switzerland, but instead of grated apple, my version has ripe pears, which offer so much sweetness, you wind up not needing any added sugars. (You can always squeeze in a little honey depending on how sweet the fruit is and your personal preference.)

The juicy, grated pears are mixed with yogurt, milk and warm, homey seasonings – vanilla, cinnamon and ginger – becoming the creamy, flavorful liquid the oats ultimately absorb.

Stirred with toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, pecans and a handful of golden raisins, then refrigerated for at least four hours, either in one big bowl or in individual-serving jars, the resulting breakfast will keep you feeling good and satiated all morning long. Once you try it, you’ll truly understand why this simple, innovative recipe has stood the test of time.

Pear Overnight Oats

Grated pears and golden raisins add a gentle sweetness to these overnight oats, while milk, yogurt, nuts and seeds pack it with protein, body and crunch. Fragrant with vanilla, cinnamon and ginger, it’s a nutritious and delicious breakfast or snack.

⅓ cup sliced raw almonds

⅓ cup hulled raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

⅓ cup coarsely chopped raw pecans

1 cup milk (any kind, any fat level)

1 cup plain Greek yogurt (any kind, any fat level)

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for serving

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

2 large firm ripe pears (1 pound total), peeled, cored and coarsely grated

⅓ cup golden raisins

Honey (optional)

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. (Alternatively, preheat the toaster oven to 350 degrees.) Arrange the almonds, pumpkin seeds and pecans in a single layer on a small sheet pan, and toast for about 8 minutes, or until the almonds are golden brown and the mixture is fragrant, shaking the pan every 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a small bowl or plate, and let cool.

In a large bowl, stir together the milk, yogurt, oats, vanilla, cinnamon and ginger until well combined. Add the pears, along with any juices, followed by the nuts and raisins, and gently stir to combine. Taste the liquid, and sweeten with a little honey, if desired.

Cover the bowl or transfer the mixture to four (8- to 10-ounce) lidded jars, and refrigerate until the oat mixture absorbs the liquid and softens, and the oat mixture has a pudding-like texture, at least 4 hours. Just before serving, garnish with a pinch of cinnamon.

Yield: 4 servings (makes about 4 cups)

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Make ahead: The overnight oats need to be assembled and refrigerated for at least 4 hours before serving.

Substitutions: Pears for apples. Almonds, pumpkin seeds and pecans for nuts or seeds of your choice. Golden raisins for dark raisins or other dried fruit, such as cherries and cranberries, or chopped dried apricots, figs or mango. Cinnamon and ginger for other warming spices or spice blends of your choice.