Prep roundup: Twin Villarino sisters combine for three Pullman goals; Kaycee Curley records two goals and two assists for Cheney
Roundup of Wednesay’s nonleague girls soccer action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
Pullman 3, Central Valley 1: Twin Villarino sisters combined for three goals – Vicky scored twice with Agui adding one and the Greyhounds (1-1-1) defeated the visiting Bears (1-2). Nani Simpson scored the goal for Central Valley.
Cheney 6, North Central 0: Kaycee Curley recorded two goals and two assists and the visiting Blackhawks (2-0) beat the Wolfpack (1-2). Addison Fritz had 10 saves for North Central.
Clarkston 2, Grangeville 0: Savannah Kanooth and Emma Aceveda each scored a goal and the Bantams (2-2) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (1-3). Alanna Brandt stopped 15 shots for Grangeville.
Riverside 5, Priest River 0: Mikaela Davis scored two goals and the visiting Rams (1-1) defeated the Spartans (0-5). Aleigha Razo stopped 16 shots on gaol for Priest River.