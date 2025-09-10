Process for 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup tickets begins: What to know

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

Get that Visa card ready. The first chance of landing tickets to the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup has arrived.

FIFA began registration for its first presale opportunity for next year’s World Cup on Wednesday morning. The registration window will run for more than a week and close at 8 a.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 19.

Registration for the presale requires registering for a FIFA ID on their website and a valid Visa credit card. Those who register for this presale will be placed into a lottery, and those selected will have an opportunity at buying tickets next month.

FIFA said tickets will be priced in four tiers at the stadiums hosting matches, with tickets for the lowest tier starting at $60. But the organization cautioned that variable pricing will be used and prices could go up during the sale, which has drawn the ire of fans and some political leaders. New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani called on FIFA to abandon the plans for dynamic pricing of tickets in an interview with The Athletic earlier this week.

There will be six games played at Lumen Field during the tournament — four in the group stage and another two in the knockout stage. One of the group stage games at Lumen Field will include the United States.

Here’s what else to know about the presale process:

• Those who register for the presale will be placed into a lottery and notified beginning Sept. 29 if they were selected. From there they will be given a specific day and time slot starting Oct. 1 when they can log in and purchase tickets. The purchase window will run from Oct. 1-21.

• Fans will be able to purchase up to four tickets for as many as 10 matches with no geographic restrictions. Want to see a game in Vancouver, B.C.? No problem. Want to go to Atlanta? You can buy tickets for games there, too.

• FIFA is also offering ticket packages for a set of group games at a specific site — like Lumen Field — or group stage games involving a specific country. Want to follow Brazil around to three group stage matches before even knowing what group it’s in? There’s a package for that.

• The Visa presale is the first of a few different sale windows FIFA expects to have before the tournament. FIFA plans to have a purchasing opportunity in mid-November before the tournament draw on Dec. 5 in Washington. There is also expected to be another chance to buy tickets following the draw after days, times and locations of games are known for every country participating in the tournament.