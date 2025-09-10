Spokane-area 9/11 remembrance events slated for Thursday

Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Here’s a list of events remembering and honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001:

• The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Black Sheep Sporting Goods to host a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d’Alene, according to the sheriff’s office. The event is free and open to the public.

• Eastern Washington University is hosting a stair climb from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Roos Field in Cheney to honor first responders who died in rescue efforts at the Twin Towers in New York City, according to the university. Participants will climb 110 floors, which represents the number of floors in the World Trade Center towers. Participants can register at the event. Free parking is available in lot P12 behind the field.

• Spokane County Fire District 10 is holding a ceremony at 8 a.m. at Fire Station 10-1, 929 S. Garfield Road, Airway Heights, according to the district’s Facebook page.

• Hundreds of members of the Spokane Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help Saturday with recovery and clean-up efforts from the devastating Oregon Road fire in 2023 near Elk. The event is slated 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. as part of its annual JustServe September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. Volunteers will meet at a chapel located at 34221 N. Newport Highway, Chattaroy, where they will be given assignments and areas to work for the day. Anyone can join in the clean-up project. Visit justserve.org to sign up.

• El Katif Shriners is hosting its annual 9/11 remembrance event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Shriners building, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd., Spokane. Michael Castelan, potentate of the Shriners, said the organization will also honor Spokane County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kenneth Salas, who was hit and killed by a motorcyclist last month as he was helping a driver remove a hay bale from Interstate 90 near Cheney. It will also honor firefighters John Morrison and Frank Harwood, both battalion chiefs, who were shot and killed in a June ambush on Canfield Mountain near Coeur d’Alene.