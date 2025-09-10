Tampien works deal to wrest Brick West out of foreclosure

Spokane developer Jordan Tampien said on Wednesday that he has inked a deal to pull the building that houses Brick West Brewing out of foreclosure as part of an ownership shakeup in which he has brought in new partners.

The building that houses the popular venue on the west end of downtown, between 1st and Sprague avenues, fell into foreclosure in July after Tampien and his partners failed to keep up with payments to Numerica Credit Union.

At the time, Tampien said he had identified a buyer for the building and intended to keep operating the Brick West Brewing business operating in the same venue.

But on Wednesday Tampien said that he had found five new partners, who did not want to be disclosed, and he was able to reinstate the loan with Numerica to keep both the building and operate the business.

“They are awesome to work with,” Tampien said of Numerica officials. “It’s crazy good. Now we can really be excited about the future of that piece of it.”

Brick West opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in 2020 and was the brainchild of Matt and Ryan Goodwin, Tampien and his brother Joel Tampien.

Jordan Tampien said the Goodwins are no longer part of the business, but Joel Tampien has remained along with the five new partners.

The Tampien brothers faced a similar problem with the office for 4 Degrees Real Estate, at 915 W. Second Ave., which is the company that fueled much of the dozens of projects in Spokane and Boise that they have begun over the past several years.

In July, Jordan Tampien said they owed about $2.8 million for the work to remake the real estate office. Just like the former situation with Brick West, Jordan Tampien continues to seek a buyer for that building with an understanding that the Tampiens would operate the business there.

“We are still working on that,” Jordan Tampien said. “We have a couple buyers looking at it.”