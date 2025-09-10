US sees eighth straight drop in car trips by Canadians in august

By Randy Thanthong-Knight washington post

Canadians showed their commitment to boycotting the U.S. with an eighth straight year-over-year decline in American road trips last month.

Return trips by automobile to Canada from the country’s southern neighbor dropped 33.9% in August from a year ago, Statistics Canada data showed Wednesday.

Canadian-resident return trips by air from the U.S. also fell 25.4%, while those from other countries rose 6.6%.

The number of car trips to Canada by U.S. residents slid 4.5% last month from a year earlier, a seventh consecutive drop, and air arrivals by U.S. residents fell 3.6%. Arrivals by overseas residents, however, grew 4.6%.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs and remarks that Canada should be the 51st US state have infuriated many Canadians, while his immigration crackdown has also sparked fears among some travelers about crossing the border.