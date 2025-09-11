The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
10 under $10 for the weekend of Sept. 12-14

The 2023 Spokane Arts Awards was hosted at the Gonzaga University Hemmingson Center Ballroom on Saturday. Along with the awards, several performances were given from local artists, including James Pakootas and CarliAnn Bruner, pictured here. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)
By Brooke Lauerman brookel@spokesman.com(509) 459-5532

1 2nd Friday ArtWalk – 2nd Friday ArtWalk features local live music, art demonstrations and galleries in downtown Coeur d’Alene every second Friday of the month year-round. 5-8 p.m. Friday. Admission: Free.

2 Spokane Arts Awards Gala – The annual Spokane Arts Awards Gala features the presentation of awards to their respective winners, performances from local creatives and more. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Women Who Run With the Wolves Reading Club – A book club focuses on feminist topics, journaling, reframing thoughts, beliefs, relationships and life patterns. All ages. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

4 Botany and Beast Night Market and Street Fair – Features music, vendors, art and a themed costume party. 5-9 p.m. Friday. 508 E. Riverside Ave. Admission: $3.

5 Podcast Publishing – Learn the essentials for podcasting in a home-recording studio or at the library. There will be various podcasting equipment and editing software. Registration is required at scld.org/events. Adults only. 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

6 Pajama Party – Come in your PJs, bring cold-weather gear to donate and enjoy face-painting, balloon animals, raffles, a scavenger hunt and more. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Brick West Brewery, 1318 W. First Ave., Suite 1. Admission: Free.

7 INK! Print Rally 2025 – A community event where artists create large scale block prints pressed by an asphalt roller. This year’s event also features a beer garden, live music, as well as a vendor market full of local artists and makers. 1-7 p.m. Saturday. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

8 The Wavy Bunch Night Market & Street Fair – A night market and street fair featuring vendors, live music, art installations, a beer garden and more. 5-9 p.m. Friday. Catalyst Building, 601 E. Riverside Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Just Plain Darin – An accomplished musician, a powerful vocalist and a prolific songwriter, with a full list of eclectic, original material. 6-8 p.m. Friday. Helix Wines, 824 W. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Artist Studio Tour – Step inside the creative spaces of Boundary County’s working artists during this second annual, self-guided artist studio tour. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Teascarlet Fine Art, 6389 Kootenai St., Bonners Ferry. Admission: Free.