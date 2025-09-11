10 under $10 for the weekend of Sept. 12-14

1 2nd Friday ArtWalk – 2nd Friday ArtWalk features local live music, art demonstrations and galleries in downtown Coeur d’Alene every second Friday of the month year-round. 5-8 p.m. Friday. Admission: Free.

2 Spokane Arts Awards Gala – The annual Spokane Arts Awards Gala features the presentation of awards to their respective winners, performances from local creatives and more. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Women Who Run With the Wolves Reading Club – A book club focuses on feminist topics, journaling, reframing thoughts, beliefs, relationships and life patterns. All ages. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

4 Botany and Beast Night Market and Street Fair – Features music, vendors, art and a themed costume party. 5-9 p.m. Friday. 508 E. Riverside Ave. Admission: $3.

5 Podcast Publishing – Learn the essentials for podcasting in a home-recording studio or at the library. There will be various podcasting equipment and editing software. Registration is required at scld.org/events. Adults only. 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

6 Pajama Party – Come in your PJs, bring cold-weather gear to donate and enjoy face-painting, balloon animals, raffles, a scavenger hunt and more. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Brick West Brewery, 1318 W. First Ave., Suite 1. Admission: Free.

7 INK! Print Rally 2025 – A community event where artists create large scale block prints pressed by an asphalt roller. This year’s event also features a beer garden, live music, as well as a vendor market full of local artists and makers. 1-7 p.m. Saturday. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

8 The Wavy Bunch Night Market & Street Fair – A night market and street fair featuring vendors, live music, art installations, a beer garden and more. 5-9 p.m. Friday. Catalyst Building, 601 E. Riverside Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Just Plain Darin – An accomplished musician, a powerful vocalist and a prolific songwriter, with a full list of eclectic, original material. 6-8 p.m. Friday. Helix Wines, 824 W. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Artist Studio Tour – Step inside the creative spaces of Boundary County’s working artists during this second annual, self-guided artist studio tour. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Teascarlet Fine Art, 6389 Kootenai St., Bonners Ferry. Admission: Free.