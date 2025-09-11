2025 Fall Preps Preview: Boys and girls cross country capsules for Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League, Northeast A and Northeast 2B boys and girls cross country teams.

In alphabetical order by classification.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley: Back for the girls are Mackenzie Munn, Aubrey Harvey and Adalyn Depew. Returning for the boys are John Troxel, Axton Magloire, Trent Robinson, Jonathan Ashby and Henry McNeilis.

Cheney: Back for the girls are Bella Adaszewski, Kiera Lanier, Gigi Mazurik, Reese Randles, Abby Scharosch and Clara Silvers. The top boys returner, Samuel Hilton, didn’t turn out, coach Derek Slaughter said. Hilton was 19th at state last year as a sophomore. Top returners include Andrew Ward, Ethan Martin, Liam Frantzich and Carter Ward. The Blackhawks have less depth than they’ve had in recent seasons but will battle for top honors among GSL 3A teams.

Ferris: Four seniors are back to lead the Saxons – Hunter Smith, Finnegan Cunningham, Bryant Smith and Tate McCulloch. State qualifier Ella Menard is back with Triniti Ramos and Morgan Myers to lead the girls.

Gonzaga Prep: Girls basketball coach Geoff Arte takes over the boys XC team with all seven returners from last year’s district team back, including senior Zach Frazier (34th at state) and junior Noah Martinet (39th). Arte calls ninth-grader Miro Parr-Coffin the “fastest frosh I have ever seen.” G-Prep hopes to make state for the first time since 1997. The girls team reached state for the first time since the ‘90s as well last season and Erin McMahon, Claire Gee, Makena Krauss and Bella Buckner all return.

Lewis and Clark: The Tigers boys captured their second state title under coach Michael Lee. Just two of the top seven return in junior Eli Tobin and senior Corbin Eiseman. The girls will be young. They’ll be led by state qualifier Amelia Carlson. “We have great young talent – untested, but we have a lot and they are hungry,” coach Maegan Gomes said.

Mead: The Panthers boys may have been the best 4A team in the state not to qualify for state last year. They begin the season ranked No. 1 in one preseason poll. They are led by Jonah Wiser (12th at state last year), Jovanny Lieb (19th) and sophomore Stejer Franklin, also a state qualifier. Mead will have healthy competition for the next four spots. In the girls, state qualifiers Addy Chaffins, Adrienne Holden, Avery Parker, Ava Philips and Halle Schuetzle are back. “We potentially could be pretty good. But so will the GSL,” Mead coach Dori Whitford said.

Mt. Spokane: The GSL’s two most dominant runners, Kade Brownell and Parker Westermann, have finally graduated. But the cupboard isn’t bare. Gaitlin Michaelsen, Nathan Smith, Jackson Miller, Javin Michaelsen and Eli Hewa are back along with North Central transfer Levi Aden. Brycen Phillips took third in ambulatory. In the girls, Jane Wycoff, Brianna McKell, Austyn Olson and Frances Rein return off a team that took fourth at state. Wycoff was the GSL and district champ.

Ridgeline: The Falcons boys and girls will likely be the most improved leaguewide this fall. Back to lead the boys is Keean Huntsinger. “We are still a young team with a lot of room to grow. But this year is the year we start shooting up the ranks for the first time,” coach Peter McArthur said. In the girls, Gretchen Carter leads the way along with three promising freshmen. “The girls are pushing each other in practice and checking in with each other often to make sure everyone feels seen, valued and connected,” coach Heather Graham said.

Shadle Park: Junior Becks Bird, 32nd at state last year, returns along with Nick Perkins and Ray Gleason. For the girls, Camryn Tellez, Siena Rowles and Paige Perkins will lead the way.

University: The Titans girls return Kyla Roberts, Mariah Denney, Peyton Richter, Chloe Nelson, Aisnley Miller and Morgan Sulpizio. “We had a spectacular summer,” coach Todd Hawley said. “We trained at elevation on Mt. Spokane and crunched a lot of miles on the trails of Dishman Hill.” For the boys, Trey Howard, Nate Gadd, Gavin Ahumada and Dylan Schauble are back. “We’re excited about our freshmen,” coach Ernie Aguilar said.

GSL 2A

Clarkston: The Bantams boys and girls are rebuilding. The girls are young with a low turnout. Their top returners are Elise Stoffregen and Lexi York. Avery Peters is back to lead the boys.

Deer Park: Four freshmen ran consistently in the regular season for the boys last season. But just one, Chase Bates, ran at district. Kaelin Newsom is the lone returning girl who ran at district.

East Valley: The EV girls bring back three seniors – Ava Payne, Camryn Petersen and Ella Shammo. The Knights have some rebuilding to do. For the boys, Caden Higel, Thomas Scott and Evan Metge are back.

North Central: Back for the Wolfpack are Elliot Yegge and Eli Pettis. NC will compete against 2A schools during the regular season before trying to qualify for state in 3A. For the girls, Anna Cumberland and Alex Aden return.

Pullman: The Greyhound boys and girls are expected to return to the top of the league after West Valley won both league titles a year ago. In the boys, the Greyhounds bring back state qualifiers Cade Udy and Leonid Matveev with Felix Fisher, Jude Newbold, Aaron Swensen and Blake Dobbins. In the girls, state qualifier Ada Harris, Evelyn Farrer and Lilea Merwin return.

Rogers: Addy Steppe and Ayia Hill-Hayward will lead the girls. “Our girls improved tremendously last year and are ready to kick off the season better than ever,” coach Ashley Murie said. In the boys, Adan Alegria and Damien Fierro lead the way. The Pirates were second at district last year.

West Valley: Evan McKenzie, the league champ, returns along with Caden Hoskinson. The girls graduated five of seven starters. Back to lead the Eagles is Quincy Andrews.

Northeast 1A

Colville: The district meet was ultra-competitive and that’s not likely to change this fall. Colville returns district champ Malik Ortiz along with Isaiah Oritz, Liam Webster, Layden Moore and Isaac Ballance. In the girls, Zadience Zier, third at district, returns to lead Colville.

Lakeside: Jillian Owen, Kaylee Orgill, Avery Owen, Charlotte Godinez and Ava Meusy return. In the boys, the top three runners graduated and five of seven are gone. Returning are Silas Kaluza and Matthew Bolles.

Medical Lake: District champ Kaylee Dennler returns. She was fourth at state. Also back are Autumn Trout, Katelyn Hoffer, Feodora Lalicker and Makalia McKenney. In the boys, Mercury Bergquist, Loghan Bradley, Aiden Murillo and George Pitts return.

Riverside: David Parker returns to lead the boys while Delilah Ceparano and Alyssa Riek are back for the girls.

Northeast 2B

Saint George’s: The Dragons girls will be in the mix again for a state trophy, if not a state title. They’re led by defending state champ Regan Thomas and Delaney Nachreiner. Valley Christian: Wesley Hendrickson was second behind teammate Westin Madden in the state meet. Madden has graduated, leaving Hendrickson with a chance to carry the mantle.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene: The Vikings boys are seeking a state threepeat. Twins Maximus and Zachary Cervi-Skinner are off to Wake Forest, but CdA returns the rest of its team. Junior Wyatt Carr leads the way. He is the top returning runner in the state and will rank nationally this season. Also back for the Viks are Mitchell Rietzke, Gabe Heule, Rowan Henry and Wyatt Morganstern. “I don’t want to be billboard material and of course it’s not a foregone conclusion, but that’s our goal,” CdA coach Emry Carr said of a threepeat.