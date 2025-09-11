2025 Fall Preps Preview: Girls soccer capsules for Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League, Northeast A, Northeast 2B girls soccer teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2024 season.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (1-13-1, 1-8, 9th): Head coach Anne Siebert is now in her second season. Eight starters return, including 15 letterwinners. Watch for Mallory Olsen, a senior goalkeeper, to have a solid season. Two all-league honorable mentions graduated.

Cheney (7-11, 3-6, 8th): Nels Radtke is headed into his 14th season with the Blackhawks and he believes his starting 11 will be competitive against the rest of the league. He said some freshman will be contributing right away, like forward Kaycee Curley. Kinley Collins, an all-league honorable mention returns on the attack.

Ferris (9-9, 6-4, 5th): There were key departures for the Saxons this offseason, but head coach Alex Bray believes in a motivated group coming in to fill in the gaps left by graduation. Three all-league players graduated, with all three composing the backbone of the Ferris team – goalie, centerback and defensive midfielder. Seven starters are back including senior midfielder Kyrie Hertz and juniors Hailey Orellana and Sami Asan.

Gonzaga Prep (13-5-1, 8-2, 1st): Coach Johnny Bartich and the Bullpups will work to reload in 2025. A senior-laden 2024 squad led to six starters graduating. There are nine new varsity players that senior captains McKenna Litscher and Alex Guinn get to help gel. Guinn was a 2024 all-league honorable mention.

Lewis and Clark (13-5-2, 7-2, 3rd): After finishing a point off the league leaders, the Tigers have eight starters returning, all of which are in the midfield, defense and goalkeeping. Three all-league first team players are back, seniors Molly Heinen, Keegan Tee and Maylin Nicholson. Tee has three straight seasons of 13 goals or more. Heinen will manage the midfield and Nicholson will control the backline. Head coach Mica Lamb expects the Tigers to be just as competitive this season.

Mead (6-9-2, 4-5, 6th): Fifth-year head coach Casey Curtis believes that this Panther squad will grow from 2024. Outside of losing another college bound goalkeeper (Joey Hornyal) for the fourth time in four years, the Panthers return three all-league players. They will need to score more goals than they did a season ago and that will be goal No. 1. Curtis hopes senior forward Rylee Vanos is that answer.

Mt. Spokane (15-5, 7-2, 2nd): The Wildcats have 13 letterwinners back for second-year coach Mike Pellicio including defensive player of the year Reese Peterson and first-team all-league picks junior midfielder Avery Davidson and senior goalie Kenzie Shuler. “We are an experienced group who enjoys playing on the front foot,” Pellicio said. “We know how we want to score and the types of chances we want to create.”

Ridgeline (11-7-2, 6-3, 4th): Four-year starter and first-team all-league midfielder Quinn Mueller leads 12 returning letterwinners and seven starters for the Falcons. Junior forward Lydia Lynn is an impact player and goalie Aliana Vakaloloma plays for the Fiji National Team.

Shadle Park (2-14, 0-10, 10th): One of the only programs with a new head coach, the Highlanders and coach Russell Davis are looking to reestablish a culture. A season after going winless in the league, Davis hopes to support the squad. Shadle lost its starting goalkeeper and most of its scoring. Three of the four starting defenders are gone too. It might be a tough year, but look for Davis and the Highlanders to find growth.

University (13-8-1, 4-5, 7th): The Titans return a powerful core, which includes offensive MVP Carsyn Gildehaus who led the league in scoring. The elite playmaker is committed to play at Cal-State Bakersfield next season. Ten starters return from the 2024 season as well as 15 total letterwinners. Experience and depth will be their calling card. Junior Addison Cox will team up with Gildehaus up top. Two other all-league senior players, Chlore Ahumada and Lilly Heaton will be leaned on as well. Head coach Kara Sharpe expects a successful campaign.

GSL 2A

Clarkston (10-8, 6-6, 3rd): The Bantams return 15 players who were regular starters from a season ago. One of the starters who graduated, attacker Rebecca Skinner, was the 2A MVP and is currently at Washington State. Two first-teamers, Daniella Lucas and Emma Aceveda were 2024 first-team all-league players. Head coach Mackenzie Bradshaw is in her third season.

Deer Park (8-8, 5-7, 5th): The Stags lost a decent amount of talent as six starting seniors graduated. Their midfield will be their strength. Three all-league players graduated, including goalie Samantha Fausti. Goalie will be a position to watch early in the season. Sophomore midfielder Amaia Breneman is college bound.

East Valley (10-7-1, 6-6, 4th): The Knights are coached by Rik Robles who is in his fourth season at the helm. Eight starters are returning, including 12 letterwinners. Three starters graduated.

North Central (6-9, 5-7, 6th): After a sixth-place finish in 2024, the Wolfpack have eight seniors to lean on and six starters in total. Head coach Matt Leonard hopes the 14 letterwinners are able to help the team come together quickly. He expects a top 3 finish in league play. Four seniors will be locking down the midfield. Five freshmen are on the squad and two are expected to be key newcomers – Lily Shelley and Fiona Gomez.

Pullman (17-7, 8-4, second): Eight letterwinners and seven starters return for coach Katie Evermann in her third year as head coach with the Greyhounds, led by senior center midfielder Sidney Johnson and junior back Alanis Bobo. First-year junior goalie Inara Driscall is a key newcomer. Pullman reached a 2A state play-in game in 2024.

Rogers (0-16, 0-12): Three-time coach of the year Mike Duke is back for his seventh season coaching the girls team with 11 letterwinners and nine starters returning, including senior captains Saige Stuart and Jordyn Bridges. Senior forward Jasmin Covarrubis Serrano was an all-league honorable mention. “We are looking to continue to be a thorn in the side of those big 2A teams but also compete and score more goals during our nonleague portion of the schedule,” Duke said.

West Valley (21-1-1, 12-0, 1st): Expectations are sky high for the Eagles who have gone to the state finals in back-to-back seasons. Head coach C.C. Collins has 14 of the 15 players on varsity returning. The varsity roster is so stacked, no freshman are on the roster. Senior forward Jenna Howe a reigning league MVP and two-time all-league player, is heading to Eastern Washington next season. West Valley will look to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Northeast A

Riverside (6-9, 4-3, 2nd): It has been 28 years since the Rams last made a state appearance. Head coach Matty Smith hopes that this team will get over the hump. He has been happy with the amount of summer club play. Five freshmen made the varsity squad after seeing some of the field as 8th graders. The one big loss was all-league defensive MVP Rylee Saguid who graduated. All-league midfielder Mikaela Davis is the returner to watch.

Northeast 2B

Freeman (21-0, 13-0, 1st): The Scotties were state champions in 2024 as they were the only team in the state to be undefeated. Freeman has a chance to make more noise again this season as leading scorer Rylee Russell – who scored 66 goals, good for second in the country – returns. The entire backline graduated, so sophomore goalkeeper Kelsey Hollen will be tasked with organizing the new faces. The Scotties and head coach Dave Ellis have five all-league players returning, including MVP Russell.

Boys

Saint George’s (11-6-1, 8-3, 1st): The Dragons were 2B State quarterfinalists a season ago, but they lost league midfielder MVP Savvy Briceno and all-league defender Robert DeForest to graduation. They return three all-league players, including seniors Gavin Eliason, Solomon Chen and sophomore Graham Reichel. Head coach Mark Rickard said most of the scoring is returning for 2025, so they expect to make a run with the talent and experience they have.