2025 Fall Preps Preview: Greater Spokane League football schedule

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

2025 Greater Spokane League football schedule. 

GSL 4A/3A

TeamsDateTimeSport
Gonzaga Prep 38, Ridgeline 10Sept. 56 p.m.Football
Cheney 19, Lewis and Clark 13Sept. 57 p.m.Football
Mt. Spokane 42, Central Valley 0Sept. 57 p.m.Football
Mead 42, University 7Sept. 57 p.m.Football
Shadle Park 28, Ferris 24Sept. 58 p.m.Football
Mead at Lewis and ClarkSept. 117 p.m.Football
Mt. Spokane at Shadle ParkSept. 125 p.m.Football
Cheney at RidgelineSept. 127 p.m.Football
University at Central ValleySept. 127 p.m.Football
Gonzaga Prep at FerrisSept. 128 p.m.Football
Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga PrepSept. 196 p.m.Football
Lewis and Clark at RidgelineSept. 197 p.m.Football
Central Valley at MeadSept. 197 p.m.Football
Ferris at CheneySept. 197 p.m.Football
Shadle Park at UniversitySept. 197 p.m.Football
University at Lewis and ClarkSept. 254 p.m.Football
Ridgeline at Shadle ParkSept. 257 p.m.Football
Central Valley at FerrisSept. 265 p.m.Football
Mt. Spokane at MeadSept. 267 p.m.Football
Gonzaga Prep at CheneySept. 267 p.m.Football
Ferris at MeadOct. 27 p.m.Football
Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga PrepOct. 36 p.m.Football
Ridgeline at Central ValleyOct. 37 p.m.Football
Shadle Park at CheneyOct. 37 p.m.Football
University at Mt. SpokaneOct. 37 p.m.Football
Gonzaga Prep at Shadle ParkOct. 97 p.m.Football
Mt. Spokane at Lewis and ClarkOct. 105 p.m.Football
Mead at RidgelineOct. 107 p.m.Football
Cheney at Central ValleyOct. 107 p.m.Football
University at FerrisOct. 108 p.m.Football
Ferris at Mt. SpokaneOct. 167 p.m.Football
Central Valley at Gonzaga PrepOct. 176 p.m.Football
Cheney at MeadOct. 177 p.m.Football
Ridgeline at UniversityOct. 177 p.m.Football
Shadle Park at Lewis and ClarkOct. 178 p.m.Football
Central Valley at Shadle ParkOct. 245 p.m.Football
Mead at Gonzaga PrepOct. 246 p.m.Football
Mt. Spokane at RidgelineOct. 247 p.m.Football
University at CheneyOct. 247 p.m.Football
Lewis and Clark at FerrisOct. 248 p.m.Football
Gonzaga Prep at UniversityOct. 307 p.m.Football
Cheney at Mt. SpokaneOct. 307 p.m.Football
Ferris at RidgelineOct. 307 p.m.Football
Lewis and Clark at Central ValleyOct. 307 p.m.Football
Shadle Park at MeadOct. 317 p.m.Football

GSL 2A

TeamsDateTimeSport
Davis 28, Rogers 14Sept. 47 p.m.Football
Colville 33, North Central 26Sept. 55 p.m.Football
Lakeside 37, Pullman 0Sept. 57 p.m.Football
Freeman 41, East Valley 16Sept. 57 p.m.Football
West Valley 48, Timberlake 6Sept. 57 p.m.Football
Moscow 23, Clarkston 18Sept. 57 p.m.Football
Meridian 28, Deer Park 7Sept. 66 p.m.Football
Lakeside at West ValleySept. 127 p.m.Football
Moscow at PullmanSept. 127 p.m.Football
Riverside at East ValleySept. 127 p.m.Football
Colville at Deer ParkSept. 127 p.m.Football
Clarkston at LewistonSept. 127 p.m.Football
Rogers at FreemanSept. 127 p.m.Football
North Central at ChewelahSept. 127 p.m.Football
Clarkston at RogersSept. 195 p.m.Football
Pullman at Deer ParkSept. 197 p.m.Football
West Valley at RiversideSept. 197 p.m.Football
East Valley at North CentralSept. 198 p.m.Football
West Valley at PullmanSept. 267 p.m.Football
Clarkston at OmakSept. 267 p.m.Football
East Valley at Deer ParkSept. 267 p.m.Football
Rogers at North CentralSept. 268 p.m.Football
Riverside at North CentralOct. 35 p.m.Football
Pullman at East ValleyOct. 37 p.m.Football
Deer Park at ClarkstonOct. 37 p.m.Football
West Valley at RogersOct. 38 p.m.Football
Rogers at PullmanOct. 107 p.m.Football
East Valley at ColvilleOct. 107 p.m.Football
North Central at Deer ParkOct. 107 p.m.Football
Clarkston at West ValleyOct. 107 p.m.Football
Colville at RogersOct. 175 p.m.Football
North Central at PullmanOct. 177 p.m.Football
East Valley at ClarkstonOct. 177 p.m.Football
Deer Park at West ValleyOct. 177 p.m.Football
Rogers at East ValleyOct. 247 p.m.Football
Pullman at ClarkstonOct. 247 p.m.Football
Deer Park at RiversideOct. 247 p.m.Football
North Central at West ValleyOct. 247 p.m.Football
Clarkston at North CentralOct. 305 p.m.Football
Riverside at PullmanOct. 307 p.m.Football
West Valley at East ValleyOct. 307 p.m.Football
Deer Park at RogersOct. 308 p.m.Football