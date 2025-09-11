2025 Fall Preps Preview: Greater Spokane League football schedule

|Gonzaga Prep 38, Ridgeline 10
|Sept. 5
|6 p.m.
|Football
|Cheney 19, Lewis and Clark 13
|Sept. 5
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Mt. Spokane 42, Central Valley 0
|Sept. 5
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Mead 42, University 7
|Sept. 5
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Shadle Park 28, Ferris 24
|Sept. 5
|8 p.m.
|Football
|Mead at Lewis and Clark
|Sept. 11
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Mt. Spokane at Shadle Park
|Sept. 12
|5 p.m.
|Football
|Cheney at Ridgeline
|Sept. 12
|7 p.m.
|Football
|University at Central Valley
|Sept. 12
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Gonzaga Prep at Ferris
|Sept. 12
|8 p.m.
|Football
|Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep
|Sept. 19
|6 p.m.
|Football
|Lewis and Clark at Ridgeline
|Sept. 19
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Central Valley at Mead
|Sept. 19
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Ferris at Cheney
|Sept. 19
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Shadle Park at University
|Sept. 19
|7 p.m.
|Football
|University at Lewis and Clark
|Sept. 25
|4 p.m.
|Football
|Ridgeline at Shadle Park
|Sept. 25
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Central Valley at Ferris
|Sept. 26
|5 p.m.
|Football
|Mt. Spokane at Mead
|Sept. 26
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Gonzaga Prep at Cheney
|Sept. 26
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Ferris at Mead
|Oct. 2
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep
|Oct. 3
|6 p.m.
|Football
|Ridgeline at Central Valley
|Oct. 3
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Shadle Park at Cheney
|Oct. 3
|7 p.m.
|Football
|University at Mt. Spokane
|Oct. 3
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Gonzaga Prep at Shadle Park
|Oct. 9
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Mt. Spokane at Lewis and Clark
|Oct. 10
|5 p.m.
|Football
|Mead at Ridgeline
|Oct. 10
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Cheney at Central Valley
|Oct. 10
|7 p.m.
|Football
|University at Ferris
|Oct. 10
|8 p.m.
|Football
|Ferris at Mt. Spokane
|Oct. 16
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep
|Oct. 17
|6 p.m.
|Football
|Cheney at Mead
|Oct. 17
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Ridgeline at University
|Oct. 17
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Shadle Park at Lewis and Clark
|Oct. 17
|8 p.m.
|Football
|Central Valley at Shadle Park
|Oct. 24
|5 p.m.
|Football
|Mead at Gonzaga Prep
|Oct. 24
|6 p.m.
|Football
|Mt. Spokane at Ridgeline
|Oct. 24
|7 p.m.
|Football
|University at Cheney
|Oct. 24
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Lewis and Clark at Ferris
|Oct. 24
|8 p.m.
|Football
|Gonzaga Prep at University
|Oct. 30
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Cheney at Mt. Spokane
|Oct. 30
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Ferris at Ridgeline
|Oct. 30
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Lewis and Clark at Central Valley
|Oct. 30
|7 p.m.
|Football
|Shadle Park at Mead
|Oct. 31
|7 p.m.
|Football