2025 Fall Preps Preview: Jonah Wiser hopes to lead storied Mead boys cross country program back to top of the podium

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Mead boys cross country program once was the envy of the state.

At one point under legendary coach Pat Tyson, the Panthers won nine straight state championships. Mead won 12 state titles in 18 seasons during Tyson’s decorated career.

It’s been 17 years since Mead captured a state title. But that drought could end this fall.

The last time the Panthers won a state title was the year senior Jonah Wiser was born – 2008.

Wiser and his teammates have a big dream this fall. The Panthers fell short of qualifying for state last year largely because District 6 received just two team berths to state.

“If we had gotten three teams to state, we would have (won a trophy),” Wiser said. “So we’re coming back for it all this season. We want a state championship, that’s the goal.”

Mead is ranked No. 1 in the state in one preseason poll.

The GSL’s state strength was on display again last fall when Lewis and Clark captured the 4A crown. Mead plans to make sure it stays in Spokane.

“They were a trophy team last year,” Cheney coach Derek Slaughter said of Mead. “It made them angry to miss state. They have lots of motivation.”

Three Panthers qualified for state last year including Wiser, who led the way with his best finish of the season. He took 12th in a time of 15 minutes, 45 seconds. It was the first time last fall that Wiser had broke 16 minutes.

In a way Wiser peaked at the right time. Much of his season had been relegated to recovering from a freak injury in a season-opening race.

It had rained prior to Mead’s first meet, creating some sloppy conditions. As Wiser crossed the finish line, well ahead in first, he slipped, suffering a back injury.

He had to nurse the injury. Then an illness required him to take a week off from training.

“If you would have asked me last year going into the season I would have said I wanted to finish in the top five at state,” Wiser said. “Before I got injured I had had the greatest training block I’ve had to that point. I was feeling really, really good.”

Wiser, who carries a 3.9 grade-point average, hit his lowest point mentally by mid-October when he ran 18:08.3 in a GSL dual, finishing 17th.

“That was my slowest time since my freshman year,” Wiser said. “It was such a low point for me.”

Wiser stayed focused and ended up running his season personal-best at state more than two weeks later.

“He had such a great performance at state,” Mead coach Austin Stuchell said.

Said Wiser: “It wasn’t what I was hoping for but with the hardships I faced, I was really happy with it.”

Mead’s other two state returners are senior Jovanny Lieb and sophomore Stejer Franklin. Lieb finished 19th (15:50.30) and Franklin was 38th (16:09.0).

Wiser followed up his fast finish in cross country by placing sixth in the 800- and 1,600-meter races at state track in late May. A week later, he combined with Lieb, Franklin and Andersen Williams to place fifth in the 4x800 relay (7:53.8) at the prestigious Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle.

Wiser ran a personal-best 800 split of 1:52.9 – scorching fast in a relay.

His strength in cross country is his speedy kick that he’s developed in the middle distances in track. He hopes that a strong summer of training combined with steady progress this fall will set him up for his best season ever. On paper he should finish no worse than third in state. But he knows he’ll have to back that up with performance.

“I just always want to stay hungry,” Wiser said. “I want to prove what I can do and redeem myself. I’m shooting for the top three at state.”

Lieb will give Wiser all he can handle.

“We make each other better,” Wiser said. “I would not be close to what I am now without him on the team.”

Stuchell knows what he has in his top returners. And there will be much competition for the other four starting spots.

“I don’t like putting limits on the boys ever,” Stuchell said. “Jonah has a lot of potential still. I think he could get under 15 minutes, but cross country is a little less about the times than how you finish in those races.”

Wiser likes his team’s prospects.

“We know what we’ve got and we have a big challenge ahead of us,” he said. “We’re not going to limit ourselves.”

Chasing Mead for the league title will be Cheney, Mt. Spokane and Lewis and Clark.

“Mead has established itself to be a step ahead of everybody,” Mt. Spokane coach Scott Daratha said. “Jonah Wiser is the top runner in the GSL. He could be one of the top runners in the state. He should be as good as anyone in 4A or 3A.”