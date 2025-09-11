2025 Fall Preps Preview: New cross country course in Spokane Valley entices Nike Cross Regional Northwest to migrate north

The Nike Cross Regional Northwest, a regional qualifier for the national championship meet, will move from Eagle, Idaho, to Spokane beginning in November. Its ultimate home will be The Course in Spokane Valley when it opens in 2026. (Courtesy of SPVV Landscape Architects)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Boise’s loss will be Spokane’s gain when it comes to one of the nation’s most popular high school cross country races.

The Nike Cross Regional Northwest, a regional qualifier for the national championship meet, is being moved from Eagle, Idaho, near Boise, to Spokane beginning in November.

Its ultimate home will be The Course in Spokane Valley. But since the state-of-the-art 46-acre course isn’t opening until 2026, NXR will be held at the Spokane Polo Grounds on Nov. 14-15.

Ryan Canning, who manages NXR for Nike, chose to move the meet from Eagle Island State Park where it had been located for 17 years. Canning is also bringing the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational to The Course next fall.

Spokane Sports will manage The Course and its racing schedule moving forward.

Together, the races will provide an estimated $7 million economic boost to Spokane.

“Conservatively, the races will bring in $6 million to the area,” said Canning, who lives in Boise.

The NXR and Bob Firman races have outgrown the Eagle Island State Park, Canning said. He tried to find a suitable alternate site in the Boise area.

“I worked up about seven different courses, but I couldn’t find a site that could provide everything we needed from parking to amenities,” Canning said.

Both meets require two days because of the number of races offered – from middle school to elite runners.

“Me and my team looked at it and they (Eagle Island State Park officials) were kind of saying that we don’t want you here without saying we don’t want you here,” Canning said.

The races are a huge boon for Spokane and its running community. Spokane is home to one of the more popular road races in the nation – Bloomsday – and the high school running scene has been historically strong, often competing for high school state championships.

“It hurts the Boise area financially,” longtime Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said of losing the races. “It hurts the running community here.”

Spokane area coaches are overjoyed the races are headed their way.

The Coeur d’Alene boys, who have won two straight Idaho state championships, are two-time defending NXR champs. The Vikings are ranked eighth nationally in a preseason poll.

“We are thrilled NXR is up here,” Coeur d’Alene coach Emry Carr said. “We want to win NXR again and get back to NXN. The influx of families and athletes traveling here, it’s a win for the area.”

NXR features athletes and teams from eight states – Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming.

Cheney hosts the Battle for the 509, which will be held at the Polo Grounds on Oct. 4. It won’t be the same course used for NXR, but it will be close.

“Ninety percent of the course will be the same,” Cheney coach Derek Slaughter said.

The Polo Grounds is as flat a layout as could be used for a cross country race. The times will be scorching at the 509 and NXR.

Canning decided to move NXR this fall instead of waiting until 2026.

“It provides us a transition year,” Canning said. “What’s exciting about The Course is it’s a dedicated course, a purpose-built facility. We don’t have to fight for access there. They want us there and they want us to grow. It’s a real cross country course. It’s not a flat loop on a race track (like the Polo Grounds).”

Canning said that Bob Firman, who turns 85 this year, was supportive in bringing the meet named in his honor to Spokane. The race is popular because it has served as a preview for NXR.

Canning has been told that the Firman Invitational next year will be the first at The Course.

The two races will be big anchors for The Course, Canning said. The Course is scheduled to host the NCAA West Regional Championships in 2027.

Canning is excited for the potential of the two races in Spokane and what could develop with more races.

Spokane teams have had much success at NXR. North Central’s boys, under former coach Jon Knight, won six straight titles, beginning in the first year, and added a seventh. Central Valley also won a title.

NC has had four individual champs, including two-time winner Tanner Anderson.

There’s just been one girls team winner – Coeur d’Alene in 2012. Former NC standout Katie Knight won in 2010.

With Spokane’s history, the NXR should find a good home at The Course.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for growth in the community,” he said. “There’s such a storied history and it’s a deep running community with Bloomsday. The reality is it’s a hard emotional thing to leave here (Boise). But to grow the sport and have a bigger impact, it’s a no brainer. And coupling that with the level of partnership with Spokane Sports and City of Spokane Valley is fantastic.”