2025 Fall Preps Preview: Volleyball capsules for Greater Spokane League

Capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League volleyball teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2024 season.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (2-7, seventh): Senior outside hitter Aspen Henry and senior libero Cambell Lathan hope to lead a bounce-back performance for the Bears this season under new coach Jeff Witherow. CV returns six starters from a year ago.

Cheney (1-8, tenth): New coach Briget Duncan comes to the Blackhawks with 12 years of varsity coaching experience in Louisiana, joining a Cheney team with a strong core of returning talent. Seniors Delia Keller (setter), Claire Watkins (libero) and Leah Pettet (setter) will be key for Cheney.

Ferris (2-7, seventh): Setter Kjersti Jacobson is back for her senior season, just two years removed from a devastating knee injury. She will be looking to dish out assists to the likes of middle Naomi VanderLouw and outsides Freya Tresidder and Fiona Kelly – a transfer from Lewis and Clark.

Gonzaga Prep (8-1, second): Junior Mara Sandberg will again be a force for the Bullpups, coming off a first-team all-GSL season and committing to the University of Tennessee for college. She will be joined by fellow first-teamer Noella Migliuri at setter, while coach Nikki Leonard-Gilbert will look to replace five graduated starters.

Lewis and Clark (6-3, fourth): The Tigers return seven letter winners from last season, including second-team all-GSL setter Hailee Biegler. Also back for third-year coach Kara Nitteberg is senior outside Simeon Paradiso.

Mead (5-4, fifth): Longtime coach Shawn Wilson retired from the Panthers program this offseason, leaving the reins to former North Central coach Karrie Delp. GSL MVP Ava Durgan is also gone for the Panthers, but Delp will have back four returning starters, including senior setters Janae Demant and Ava England, along with junior outside hitters Mercedes Gilroy and Alayna Smeltzer.

Mt. Spokane (8-1, second): Second-year coach Darcy McMurray brings back four starters from last year’s team that took third in the 3A state tournament. First-team all-GSL standouts Berkeley Neilson (middle) and Kela Williams (libero) will lead the way for the Wildcats, while senior hitters Abigail Smith and Avery Nelson will add experience in the attack.

Ridgeline (9-0, first): The defending 3A state champions lost a group of seven seniors from last year’s title squad, but the cabinets are far from bare for coach Whitney Abell. Six letter winners return in Lizzy O’Connell, Jade Livingston, Ryan Libey, Madison Hickman, Bailey Hillman and Brynlee Allred.

Shadle Park (3-6, sixth): Coach Brook Meyer returns for her 27th year with the Highlanders with seven experienced starters, including seniors Teagan Schroeder (middle), Brynn Hooper (outside) and Stefanie Tappe (libero). There are nine seniors and five juniors on varsity. Meyer describes the roster as “solid on offense, scrappy on defense.”

University (2-7, seventh): Did not respond to S-R questionnaire.

GSL 2A

Clarkston (7-5, fourth): All-GSL honorable mention Roxie Rogers (outside/libero) will lead the way for the Bantams and second-year coach Margie Denton. Seniors Jordan Cassetto (middle) and Preslee Dempsey (outside) also return for Clarkston.

Deer Park (8-4, third): Graduation hit the Stags hard, with seven letter winners from last year’s squad now gone. Back though is second-team all-GSL setter Jacey Boesel, along with senior libero Maddie Rice and senior middle Mady Ellingson.

East Valley (2-10, sixth): New coach Justine McGlasson has been tasked with taking over a Knights program that did not graduate a starter off last year’s team. EV will rely on honorable mention outside hitter Elly Good, along with several other returning starters. First-team setter and senior Kamea Davis had offseason knee surgery and will be out most of the year.

North Central (4-8, fifth): First-year coach Lilli Wais returns just one starter off last year’s team in junior libero Charlize Hall. The Wolfpack will lean on seniors Maggie Schwartzmann (outside) and Kamari Vaile (middle) for experience.

Pullman (10-2, second): The Greyhounds return six starters and nine letter winners from a team that took fifth place at last year’s 2A state tournament. Coach Megan McNannay will look to first-team all-GSL talents Jasmyne Washington (senior middle) and Camber Wolfe (junior setter), along with second-team all-GSL libero Kate Armstrong to make it four state trophies in row.

Rogers (0-12, seventh): Caitlin Greeney takes over as the new coach of the Pirates, and will bring back six letter winners from last season. Senior middle Sierra Graf and senior setter Bella Doucette are key returners for Rogers.

West Valley (11-1, first): The Eagles bring back a trio of all-league standouts from last year’s league-winning team. Senior outside Hailey Colyar and senior libero Khloe Wanberg earned first-team all-GSL honors last season, while junior outside Tala Gilcrist was on the second-team.