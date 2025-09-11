Country fans will want to ‘Get Me Some of That’ Thomas Rhett music at the Spokane Arena

From staff reports

Country superstar Thomas Rhett is bringing his plethora of hits to Spokane.

Rhett helped write songs for artists like Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Lee Brice before finding his own hits in the early 2010s with songs off his debut album, “It Goes Like This,” released in 2013. The platinum-selling album includes country-chart-topping singles like the title track, “Get Me Some of That” and “Make Me Wanna.”

The multi-time Grammy-nominated artist soon ruled the rest of the 2010s with songs like “Die A Happy Man,” “Marry Me,” “Crash and Burn” and “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris.

Into the new decade, Rhett continues to be an absolute force on the country charts with his seventh studio album, “About a Woman,” being released last year and songs like “After All the Bars are Closed,” “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Woman,” featuring Teddy Swims, and more.

Rhett will be performing at the Spokane Arena on Thursday, Sept. 18. Tickets, starting at $51.75, can be purchased through TicketsWest.