Kennedy Center fires head of jazz programming, adding to a string of staff exits

By Travis M. Andrews and Janay Kingsberry washington post

The Kennedy Center has fired the administrator overseeing its jazz offerings, the latest in a string of staff shake-ups since President Donald Trump took control of the institution in February. Kevin Struthers – whose title was senior director, music programming – told The Washington Post he was terminated Wednesday, and a representative for the arts center confirmed the firing but did not offer an explanation for the dismissal.

The center also fired Malka Lasky, its last remaining social impact staffer and a coordinator of its free Millennium Stage shows, according to a person familiar with the termination who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Prominent jazz artists and up-and-comers in the genre can frequently be seen at the Kennedy Center, but that leg of its programming – traditionally led by a notable jazz musician – hasn’t had an artistic director since the acclaimed pianist and composer Jason Moran resigned from the Kennedy Center in July. Moran is one of several prominent advisers to the institution, including Renée Fleming and Ben Folds, who have severed ties since Trump ousted the previous leadership and installed allies as trustees and in its top leadership ranks. Trump is now the chairman of the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees.

Struthers’s termination follows other recent changes to the programming staff at the Kennedy Center. Last month, the center laid off its dance programming team and appointed Stephen Nakagawa, a choreographer and former dancer with the Washington Ballet, as the new director of the department. Nakagawa had previously complained about “radical leftist ideologies in ballet” and “woke culture” in companies such as the Washington Ballet.