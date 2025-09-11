Letters for Thursday, Sept. 11

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Fighting wildfire

I have an idea in regard to the wildland firefighter shortage. Instead of hunting the undocumented who are obviously working, and working at a job we desperately need people to do, why not designate wildland firefighting as a seasonal job eligible for a seasonal work permit similar to the kind agriculture workers are given. For example, Michael Baumgartner, who represents our fire-ridden district, could write and push this bill.

We have a shortage of firefighters and we’re incurring huge losses and even deaths. Maybe insurance companies could push our reps to make this happen, considering they fund their campaigns.

The idea that ICE lined up people fighting fires to haul off a couple of them we desperately need, is quite literally cutting off our noses to spite our faces. It’s stupid. Anyone who wants to do that very hard underpaid job should be able to.

Make it legal, make it happen. Do something right instead of political for once.

Kelly J. Kelly

Spokane

Article overlooks good that happens at nursing homes

As the owner and CEO of Sunshine Health Facilities, a family business that has served the Spokane Valley for more than 76 years, I want to recognize the dedication of our long-term care workers. They are compassionate, resilient and the backbone of this industry.

That is why it is discouraging to see stories that focus only on the worst outcomes in nursing homes (“Watching her fade away,” Aug. 24). While challenges must be acknowledged, such reporting overlooks the daily acts of care, advocacy and compassion that staff provide to residents and families. Our caregivers are not only professionals – they are often the closest companions and advocates our residents have.

The true crisis in long-term care is not a lack of dedication but a lack of resources. Medicaid, which funds most nursing home residents, does not cover the actual cost of care. Rising expenses, staffing shortages and regulatory pressures add to the challenge. Despite this, teams across Spokane and beyond continue to provide care with dignity and professionalism.

At Sunshine, we remain committed to improvement, transparency and quality. But lasting change requires broader solutions: fairer funding, stronger workforce support, and recognition of the essential role skilled nursing facilities play for our aging population.

To the caregivers who show up every day, thank you. Your work matters and deserves the full support of our community.

Dr. Nathan Dikes

Spokane Valley

Actively resisting in Spokane

Have you seen groups of people with signs and flags waving at you on city streets, in the park, or on freeway overpasses? Some of you look curious as you go by so here is the scoop. Since February we have been out almost every day in different locations urging protection of our rights, our democracy, our kids and our working families. We are resisting autocracy, any military presence in Spokane, and lawless and reckless acts, including those against our immigrant and refugee friends and neighbors. We are calling out dangerous budget cuts and actions that hurt all of us, our health care, rural hospitals, FEMA, veterans, schools and our air and water.

Thanks to those that honk, wave, and give a thumbs up as you pass! If you too care about these issues, join us on the streets or with other actions. Go to www.saveusa.me and www.SpokaneIndivisible.org for listings of local events and action. For general information go to www.fiftyfifty.one. We are raising our concerns with Rep. Baumgartner, but he appears tone deaf. We will not allow any leader, left or right, to take away the power of “We the people!”

Mary Lou Johnson

Spokane