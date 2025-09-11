Prep roundup: Ella Bendele hits for the cycle and Whitney Hollen hits grand slam for Central Valley; Hayden Anderson led East Valley with three goals
Roundup of Thursday’s league slowpitch softball and nonleague girls soccer and volleyball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Slowpitch softball
Central Valley 17, Deer Park 5 (5): Whitney Hollen hit a grand slam and the Bears (3-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Stags (1-3, 0-1). Ella Bendele went 4 for 4, hitting for the cycle for CV. Jillian Marshall and Kapri Bailey each hit a double for Deer Park.
Mead 9, Shadle Park 6 (9): Jaycee Coffield hit the go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning and the visiting Panthers (3-0, 1-0) defeated the Highlanders (2-2, 0-1). Destinie Startin added two insurance runs for Mead. Bethany Rinas and Laniya Mawdsley had three hits apiece for Shadle Park.
University 14, Gonzaga Prep 2 (5): Clara Fulkerson hit two doubles and the visiting Titans (2-1, 1-0) defeated the Bullpups (0-3, 0-1). Cheyenne Kinswa knocked in three runs for U-High.
East Valley 8, Rogers 4: Brooklyn Fain drove in four runs and the visiting Knights (1-2, 1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-3, 0-1). Lexi Rhoads hit a double with two RBIs for Rogers.
Mt. Spokane 22, Ridgeline 2 (5): Winning pitcher Avery Fox went 4 for 4 scoring four runs and the visiting Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) defeated the Falcons (3-1, 0-1). Emme Bond and Kaydin Bradeen each hit a home run for Mt. Spokane.
Ferris 15, Cheney 5 (5): Frankie Schone batted in six on three hits and the Saxons (3-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (1-3, 0-1). Ava DeLeon hit a home run and double for Ferris. Gretchen Schmitt went 3 for 3 for Cheney.
Lewis and Clark 20, North Central 1 (5): Brooke Capaul knocked in three runs on three hits and the visiting Tigers (2-1, 1-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-4, 0-1). Twin sisters Beibhinn and Rhiannon Kilgore combined for seven runs scored and four walks for Lewis and Clark.
Girls soccer
East Valley 5, Shadle Park 0: Hayden Anderson led the attack with a hat trick and an assist and the Knights (2-1) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-2). Lucy Hicks stopped 25 shots for Shadle Park.
Davenport 8, Kettle Falls 0: The visiting Gorillas (1-0) defeated the Bulldogs (0-2-1). No stats provided.
Freeman 11, Newport 0: Rylee Russell scored three goals, Gabriella Daniel added three assists and the visiting Scotties (2-0, 1-0) defeated the Grizzlies (0-1, 0-1) in a NE2B league match.
Volleyball
Cheney 3, North Central 0: Callie Gregg and Mairyn O’Regan had nine kills apiece and the Blackhawks (3-1) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-3). Maggie Schwartzmann had five kills for the Wolfpack.
St. George’s 3, Rogers 1: Sarah Harbaugh had nine kills and the Dragons (3-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-1). Sofia Shnur had three kills for the Pirates.
Deer Park 3, Colville 0: Mady Ellingson had six kills and the Stags (1-1) defeated the Crimson Hawks (1-1).
Lakeside 3, Shadle Park 0: Layla Jones had 10 kills and the Eagles (4-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-3). Teagan Schroeder had seven kills for the Highlanders.
Pullman 3, Colfax 0: Jasmyne Washington had 11 kills and the Greyhounds (2-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-2). Brooke Vandenbark had three kills for the Bulldogs.
3A
University 3, Central Valley 1: Ashlyn Aaron had 13 kills and the Titans (3-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Bears (0-2, 0-1). Lydia Daines had seven kills for the Bears.
NE1B
Springdale 3, Odessa 0: Kaylin Gines led in aces, kills and digs and the Chargers (2-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (2-1, 1-1). Addisyn Matherly added 13 assists for Springdale.
SE1B
Oakesdale 3, Colton 0: Lyla Kjack and Grace Perry had 10 kills apiece, and the visiting Nighthawks (2-0, 2-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-3, 0-2).