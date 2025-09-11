Saoirse Ronan quietly welcomes first baby with husband Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan and husband Jack Lowden have quietly welcomed their first child, just over a year into their marriage.

Four-time Oscar nominee Ronan, 31, and the 35-year-old “Slow Horses” star were spotted smiling as they pushed a stroller in a London park, according to photos published by The Sun.

It’s unclear when they welcomed their newborn, though a heavily pregnant Ronan was seen walking in the British capital with Lowden late last month. She debuted her bump at Louis Vuitton’s 2026 Cruise show in May.

Representatives for Ronan and Lowden did not immediately return the Daily News’ request for comment.

The “Lady Bird” actress and Emmy nominee Lowden co-starred in 2018’s “Mary Queen of Scots.” They wed in Lowden’s native Scotland in July 2024.

The Irish Independent reported at the time that the couple wed in an intimate Edinburgh ceremony, where “all the guests were sworn to secrecy.”

Prior to the couple welcoming their bundle of joy, Ronan reportedly referred to their late 2024 co-production, “The Outrun” – in which she starred – as “kind of our baby right now.”

Ronan told British Vogue, on the heels of getting married last year, that she’s “always wanted” to have a family.

“I became successful when I was quite young,” she said. “So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I’m now at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid. I feel fortunate enough that if I step out of this for a minute, I’m hopefully not giving it up forever. But, yeah, I’ve always wanted that.”