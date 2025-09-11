School bonds: Women from the Marycliff class of ‘75 meet monthly for fun and connection

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Twelve years ago, a group of women from the Marycliff class of 1975 gathered at Park Inn.

They’d come from a funeral for classmate Patty (Coomes) Paulus.

“We went to the PI because that’s where Patty liked to go for gin and tonics,” Mary Fisher said.

As the women shared stories about their former classmate, they realized they only saw each other at funerals or high school reunions.

“So, we decided to start meeting at Park Inn on the first Friday of the month,” Fisher said.

Most of the women weren’t close when they attended the school in the ’70s, but their Friday gatherings quickly cemented a bond between them.

“In the summer, we meet for pool parties at my apartment,” Fisher said. “At Christmas, we meet at someone’s home. I wish we were friends back in the day!”

On Friday, the laughter and chatter around the restaurant table demonstrated that whether or not the women were besties in high school, they are certainly close now.

“We have a group text,” Fisher said. “We care deeply for each other. We get along so well!”

Marycliff closed four years after their class graduated.

“We didn’t know we’d be one of the last classes,” Fisher said.

She didn’t exactly revel in her time there.

“I felt like it stunted me socially, because I didn’t know how to be with boys.”

But Paddy Carlson feels like the girls truly got to be themselves without the distraction of the opposite sex.

That’s not to say they didn’t find ways to push the boundaries.

“We’d roll our skirts shorter and unbutton the bottom of our shirts and tie them,” she said. “We pushed the limits on our uniforms.”

She pointed out the religious significance of their first Friday meetings.

“In the Catholic world, if you attended Mass on the first Friday of the month for nine months, it was considered a spiritual accomplishment!”

Other classmates shared memories of what it was like attending the all-girls school.

Terri Stallman’s favorite class was English, taught by Sister Antonella. The women issued a collective groan at the mention of the nun’s name.

“She was very strict,” Stallman said.

Fisher interjected.

“And she had a crush on Henry Kissinger!”

Other nuns weren’t remembered as fondly. They issued demerits for slips that didn’t match the school colors or for girls not being seated at their desks promptly.

The women marvel at the bonds they’ve forged in their post-high school years. Laughter erupted around the table when Leslie Wisbey said, “Well, they’re a lot nicer now than they used to be!”

The class of ’75 had 86 members. Nine have died. Forty-three have RSVP’d for their 50th reunion on Sept. 13.

Mary Jo Husington’s eyes filled as she described the connection she feels to her fellow Marycliff grads.

“In high school, I really didn’t hang out with a lot of them,” she said. “But, right now, they’re my lifeline – such an amazing support group.”

Mary Rose Hawkins echoed the sentiment.

She came to Marycliff as a sophomore. During her first PE class, Paulus helped her out.

“Mrs. Dorris said, ‘Right dress!’ and I had no idea what that meant,” Hawkins said. “Patty said, just do what I do.”

Fifty years later, she sat at a table filled with classmates and spoke of the importance of their connection.

“Three years ago, my son died, and beside my family, these girls were here for me,” she said. “They are my soul.”