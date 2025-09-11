This day in history: Strange digs for WSU’s new class of freshmen, and a deadly sting on Havermale Island

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Washington State University’s dorms were so crowded, about 100 men were being assigned to an unusual living space: The floor of the college’s Performing Arts Coliseum.

The arrangements “are as close to a dormitory setting as they possibly can be,” a WSU official said.

Officials hoped that this would be a temporary arrangement and that they would be in regular dorms within 10 days. A number of dorm spaces were expected to open up at the end of the fraternity rush week.

WSU was anticipating a record enrollment of 16,200 students. For comparison, WSU’s total enrollment in fall 2024 was 25,685.

From 1925: The alleged ringleader of a Japanese dope ring was shot and killed by a federal agent on Havermale Island in Spokane during a sting .

An undercover agent had arranged to purchase $900 of morphine and cocaine from Sam Fujii and another member of the dope ring. When the agent handed them a bag of cash, the agent also grabbed them and told they were under arrest.

“You (expletive), I will kill you,” said Fujii, who reportedly reached for his gun.

The officer ordered him to stick up his hands. When the man did not obey, the officer shot him four times.

The dead man was the owner of the Welcome Cafe on Main Avenue, but investigators believed he was also the part owner of a Japanese steamship line that was implicated in running drugs into Grays Harbor, Washington. A raid in that port led investigators to the Welcome Cafe in Spokane.

After the shooting, investigators said they found $23,000 worth of dope in Fujii’s car. Two other members of the dope ring were arrested soon after.