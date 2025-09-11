‘We’re still vulnerable to a 9/11-style attack’ without secondary cockpit barriers, ex-FAA special agent says

By Rick Sobey Boston Herald

BOSTON — Almost 25 years after 9/11, there are still major security risks on airplanes without secondary cockpit barriers.

That’s the urgent message from a former FAA special agent, the widow of a pilot who was killed on September 11th and others who are pleading with airlines to install these life-protecting barriers.

“We still don’t have secondary barriers on aircraft, and we won’t have them for awhile,” retired FAA special agent Brian Sullivan told the Herald in the days before the 24th anniversary of 9/11.

“The traveling public needs to know that until they’re installed on all aircraft, we’re still vulnerable to a 9/11-style attack,” Sullivan added. “We need passengers and crew to remain vigilant and prepared to react if necessary. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security.”

When a pilot has to exit the cockpit to use the bathroom, the “secondary barrier” has been flight attendants standing in front of the cockpit entrance — usually with their push cart.

Crew members and passengers, in the absence of secondary cockpit barriers, have subdued unruly passengers and attempts to storm the cockpit.

Actual secondary cockpit barriers are retractable security gates between the passenger cabin and the hardened cockpit door, blocking access to the flight deck while in the air.

Without these barriers, airplanes remain at risk for an attack, according to advocates.

“Terrorism awaits the flight deck every time the cockpit door opens,” said Ellen Saracini, whose husband Captain Victor Saracini was the pilot of United Airlines Flight 175 out of Logan Airport in Boston when it was hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center.

“It’s not rocket science about what needs to be done,” she added. “We keep on saying the flight deck is vulnerable, but movement on this issue has been very slow.”

The Saracini Aviation Safety Act, signed into law back in 2018, will require secondary cockpit barriers on all new commercial aircraft. However, the FAA recently announced a delay in implementing mandatory flight deck secondary barriers on new planes, pushing the compliance date back from a month ago (August 2025) to July 31, 2026.

Also, the Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act, signed into law last year, will eventually retrofit the entire fleet of old aircraft. But that’s not expected for quite some time.

“The FAA granted a one-year exemption to install and use additional barriers on new commercial airplanes to protect against unauthorized access to the flight deck,” the FAA said in a statement. “This will allow time to facilitate FAA certification and install the barriers.”

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines recently became the first major airline to begin deploying secondary barriers. Its first aircraft equipped with the lightweight, retractable barrier entered service on Aug. 29.

By the end of the year, the airline expects a total of 26 planes with the barrier.

“For Southwest, this was the right decision,” the airline said in a statement. “We have a robust Safety Management System that takes a proactive approach when it comes to enhancing Safety wherever possible.”

The president of the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA) is calling on other airlines to follow Southwest and implement the barriers.

“Southwest Airlines took a pivotal step towards advancing aviation safety and security by becoming the first major air carrier to begin deploying secondary flight deck barriers following the 2018 Congressional mandate,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi.

“I urge other airlines to follow Southwest’s example and move expeditiously to utilize these life protecting devices,” said Ambrosi, adding, “There is no need to wait yet another year to begin to utilize secondary flight deck barriers, as Southwest has shown. Do the right thing for the safety and security of the flying public and our flight crews. No more excuses.”

Since 9/11, at least 52 hijacking attempts have occurred around the world. Also, there has been a significant increase in unruly passenger incidents and attempted cockpit breaches since the pandemic.

“Flight Attendants were the first to die 24 years ago as terrorists wrestled their way into the flight deck,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. “Reinforced doors were installed within 18 months, while 24 years later it’s still Flight Attendant bodies that stand in the way of those doors and mass casualties in the air and on the ground.

“It is disgusting airlines have fought this simple life saving device all these years in favor of a few pieces of silver,” Nelson added. ” ‘Safety and security first’ is in word only for the corporate bean counters. We will Never Forget. It seems they will never care.”

On this day 24 years ago, 2,977 people were murdered by al Qaeda terrorists who hijacked four jets, including two out of Logan. Of all the 19 hijackers, 15 were citizens of Saudi Arabia. Loved ones of 9/11 victims are now suing the Kingdom in federal court in Manhattan.