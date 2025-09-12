Recap and highlights: Washington State struggles to take care of ball in loss to North Texas

DENTON, Texas — In Jimmy Rogers’ first two games at Washington State, his Cougars had committed their share of mistakes. They lost fumbles. Racked up penalties. Slogged through short drives. Gave up big plays.
What they had not done is faceplanted. En route to two wins in two games, WSU had always stayed in the fight, always kept things interesting, even in the bad moments.
Those trends came to a screeching halt in WSU’s 59-10 road loss to North Texas on Saturday, a blowout of historic proportions for the Cougars, who lost five turnovers and faced a six-score deficit before halftime. They tried three different quarterbacks and had pulled many starters by the third quarter.
WSU, which trailed 14-3 after the first quarter, lost this game because of mistakes. Even outside of their turnovers, the Cougars also botched a punt play, which the Mean Green blocked. They were called for 6 penalties for 59 yards. In the first half, North Texas’ average drive starting point was the WSU 11, underscoring how easily the Mean Green capitalized on turnovers.
North Texas, which turned WSU’s five turnovers into 28 points, didn’t actually win the yardage battle by much. The Mean Green only outgained the Cougars 410-275. But they had few problems pulling away because of mistakes by WSU, which allowed UNT to start drives with the best of field positions.
Here is a list of North Texas’ drive starting points in the first half, not counting the opening kickoff: WSU 12, own 25, own 30, WSU 19, WSU 30, WSU 12, WSU 20. As the Mean Green turned the Cougs over, they cashed in without issue.
WSU’s starting quarterback, third-year sophomore Jaxon Potter, threw three interceptions and didn’t play in the second half. As he struggled, coaches subbed in redshirt freshman Julian Dugger, more of a running threat, but he lost a fumble late in the second quarter. Running back Kirby Vorhees also coughed up a fumble deep in his team’s own territory. Four of those turnovers became North Texas touchdowns.
It was the first barrage of mistakes from Potter, who won a four-way quarterback competition in fall camp in large part because he was so adept at avoiding sacks and interceptions. He had done both to great results in his first two starts. In his third, he looked uncharacteristically uncomfortable, sailing throws that he had made look routine in previous games.
A first-year starter, Potter didn’t take any sacks, and he completed long throws to young receivers Carter Pabst and Landon Wright. But otherwise, on his way to completing 16 of 23 passes for 139 yards, he endured a forgettable afternoon in the Texas heat.
Potter’s first interception came in the first quarter, when he was picked off by UNT’s Evan Jackson, who returned it 60 yards the other way. One play later, North Texas scored on a 12-yard rush by running back Jayden Becks, good for a 7-0 lead.
On his second, where Potter was targeting tight end Trey Leckner, he put the ball way too high. It sailed into the arms of Kollin Lewis, who made a diving catch.
North Texas couldn’t turn that pick into a touchdown, but it had better luck after Potter’s third interception, which came courtesy of linebacker Shane Whitter, who ran it back 43 yards. Exactly one play later, UNT QB Drew Mestemaker rolled out and lasered a touchdown pass to receiver Landon Sides — pushing the Mean Green’s lead to 35-3.
In between, UNT capitalized on a fumble by running back Kirby Vorhees, who lost control deep in his team’s own territory. The Mean Green needed only three plays to parlay that into six, doing so on a touchdown pass to Brandon Young Jr. from Mestemaker, who completed 24 of 29 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns.
In the third quarter, the Cougars pulled both Potter and Dugger for fifth-year senior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who looked to be the leader in fall camp’s QB battle. Eckhaus piloted each of WSU’s final two drives, completing 7 of 10 passes for 72 yards.
WSU was also playing without starting middle linebacker Anthony Palano, who was not present for warmups and was not seen on the sideline. He made the trip to Denton, a team spokesperson confirmed, but he did not play. He was replaced by second-year walk-on Jack Ellison, who looked promising last week in the Cougars’ win over San Diego State.
But Ellison was no match for North Texas’ offense, nor were many of his teammates. It’s a rotten outing in every respect for the Cougs, but especially this one: WSU’s next game is a home matchup with Washington, the Huskies’ first time visiting Pullman for the Apple Cup in three years.
Can WSU regroup in time for that game? It’s entirely possible, but for the Cougars, it’s a forgettable way to enter a rivalry game of such magnitude — conference game or not.
1:27 - NT 14, WSU 3: The Cougars’ drive stalls at the 9 and they settle for a 26-yard field goal by Jack Stevens.
4:03 - NT 14, WSU 0: North Texas calls a timeout as WSU reaches the red zone. The Cougs have made it to the 19 after a solid drive from Potter, highlighted by a 43-yard completion down the sideline to Carter Pabst.