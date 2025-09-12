Taylor Swift to be deposed next month in Lively-Baldoni legal battle

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – This might just ruin the friendship … Taylor Swift will be deposed next month as part of former best friend Blake Lively’s legal showdown with Justin Baldoni.

While an exact date has not been announced, the 35-year-old Grammy winner’s October deposition will not take place before Oct. 20, in order to accommodate her “preexisting professional obligations,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Those commitments are likely linked to press for Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl” – which drops Oct. 3 and features the eyebrow-raising track, “Ruin the Friendship.”

A rep for Swift did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.

In late 2024, 38-year-old Lively accused her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star of having sexually harassed her on set of the film, before launching a retaliatory smear campaign.

Baldoni, who denies the allegations, filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for its coverage of Lively’s claims, as well as a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds and publicist Leslie Sloane.

Swift has been involved in the case in some way, shape or form since Baldoni’s camp cited a meeting at which Swift was allegedly in attendance, with Baldoni accusing Lively of trying to leverage the pop star’s celebrity status to take over creative control of the film.

They also publicized alleged texts from Lively, in which the “Gossip Girl” alum seemingly referred to Swift and 48-year-old Reynolds as her “dragons.”

Swift and Lively have reportedly been on the outs ever since.

The “I Forgot That You Existed” singer was initially subpoenaed by Baldoni’s team in early May, only for that to be withdrawn by month’s end.

New York Judge Lewis Liman tossed both of Baldoni’s suits in early June. Earlier this week, Lively filed a motion seeking millions of dollars in damages and attorneys’ fees due to the “baseless” defamation lawsuit.

The trial for Lively’s lawsuit is scheduled to begin March 2026.