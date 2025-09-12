Ukraine claims strike on Russia’s two main Baltic oil hubs

By Bloomberg News

Ukraine claimed responsibility for drone attacks affecting Russia’s two most important oil hubs on the Baltic coast.

The strikes have temporarily suspended operations at Primorsk, the main oil-loading port in the region, a person familiar with the situation said. Also, three pumping stations pushing crude to the Ust-Luga port, including the Andreapol facility already targeted in attacks earlier this year, have been hit, the person said, asking not to be named discussing sensitive information.

These claims could not be independently verified. Friday satellite data indicates two tankers, the Kusto and the Cai Yun, are still moored at Primorsk.

The attack was one of Kyiv’s largest since the start of the war.

The drones set fire to a vessel moored in Primorsk, but the blaze has already been put out, Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region, said in a Telegram statement this morning.