United Airlines says two injured in Osaka airplane evacuation

By Mary Schlangenstein Bloomberg

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said two people were injured during the emergency evacuation of a Boeing Co. 737-800 that was forced to divert to Osaka’s Kansai International Airport because of a potential fire in the cargo hold.

United Flight 32 was en route from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport to Cebu in the Philippines on Friday when the crew received an indication of a possible fire and opted to land in Osaka, the airline said. The aircraft landed safely and passengers used emergency slides to evacuate before being bused to an airport terminal.

Two passengers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, United said in an emailed statement. An initial inspection found no indication of a fire. The flight was carrying 135 passengers and seven crew.