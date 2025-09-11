U.S. Naval Academy locked down after reports of threat that wasn’t credible

By Katie Shepherd,Juan Benn Jr. and Erin Cox Washington Post

The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis was placed on lockdown Thursday evening as law enforcement officers responded to reports of a threat, possibly an active shooter, on campus.

But there turned out to be no active shooter, a Navy spokesman said Thursday night. Instead, one person was injured while Naval Security Forces were clearing a building, a U.S. Navy official said in a statement. The injured person was medically evacuated off campus via helicopter and is in stable condition, the statement said. The statement did not say whether the injury was caused by a shooting. An all clear message went out just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, more than seven hours after the lock down began.

U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth (D-Maryland) said in a statement that the injured person is a Naval midshipmen.

“I am committed to working with our state and local leaders, the leadership of the U.S. Naval Academy, and my colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee to ensure that the proper lessons are learned from today’s events,” Elfreth said in her statement. “The safety and security of our Midshipmen is my top priority.”

The lockdown of a campus that is home to about 4,400 midshipmen completing undergraduate studies and preparing to serve as officers in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps came amid heightened anxiety in the country over potential shootings a day after right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed in Utah.

Earlier on Thursday, several historically Black colleges and universities were placed on lockdown, with classes canceled, after they received violent threats that turned out not to be credible.

And, in Maryland two top leaders in the state’s General Assembly - Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) - received bomb threats on their homes that were also not credible, those lawmakers reported.

“After what we saw yesterday in Utah, and after what we’ve seen throughout our country in places like Minnesota over the past several months, it is clear that tragic political violence is on the rise,” Ferguson said in a social media post a few hours before the Naval Academy lockdown, referring to Kirk’s death and the fatal shooting of a Minnesota state legislator inside her home earlier this year.

“We cannot continue to live in a world where we ignore the humanity of those who have different ideologies and principles than us. We must reject the culture of hate and violence that seeks power from fear and division.”

In a statement, Jones called the threats “violating” but said that “we can’t let it distract us from the important work we do.”