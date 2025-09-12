Washington fall foliage could come and go early this year, experts say

Kai Uyehara The Seattle Times

Overcast skies have begun to tuck Seattle under blankets of gray clouds. Cooler temperatures have settled in, and the veil of night creeps earlier and earlier as fall approaches.

You might’ve already started pumpkin-spicing and decorating for the cozy season, which officially begins Sept. 22, but one fall essential has yet to arrive: changing leaves.

This year, an abnormally hot and dry summer could make the leaves change a week or two earlier than usual and fall to the ground more quickly, said AccuWeather lead long-range expert Paul Pastelok.

That means foliage could peak in mid-to-late September in the mountains and early- to mid-October at middle and lower elevations.

Still, don’t despair. Despite the dryness, Washington trees are relatively resilient and are accustomed to dry, hot conditions in August especially, Pastelok said. The fall colors will likely be as vibrant as ever.

Why leaves could change color earlier this year

Deciduous trees shed their leaves in the fall to conserve energy and water until spring.

The leaves soak up energy from the sun in the spring and summer to help the tree grow. As fall approaches, the trees build a protective seal between each leaf and its connecting branch, trapping nutrients like sugar that produce the warm colors inside. Leaves eventually drop when they are fully sealed off.

In hotter, drier conditions, the more sensitive trees will shut down faster and nutrients and water won’t get to the leaves, causing them to turn color and crumble off the tree too early, Pastelok said. Wind-carrying weather systems later in the season won’t help either.

Washington has been experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions this summer, falling nearly 7 inches below the average precipitation expected for this time of year, National Weather Service meteorologist Dev McMillian said. June and July were well below their average rainfall, though August did see a healthy stretch of rain.

On top of that, June, July and August all saw average temperatures about a degree or two above their norms in Seattle, McMillian said.

One bright side: More heat means more sun, and more sunlight means better fall colors.

Light energy is converted into chemical energy via photosynthesis to build up that sugar that will get trapped in the sealed-off leaf. When the nights are cool despite warm days, like those of late, more sugar is trapped inside to bring out brighter pigments.

Locations along the interior west might not be so lucky, AccuWeather said. Places like Eastern Oregon, Boise, Reno and Salt Lake City might be in for a fall of duller colors.

If you’re looking for the best places to immerse yourself in the foliage, check out these five hikes recommended by the Washington Trails Association.

* Tronsen Ridge — 8 miles, Wenatchee

* Clara and Marion Lakes — 3.2 miles, Wenatchee

* Cutthroat Pass — 10 miles, between Diablo and Mazama

* Esmeralda Basin — 7 miles, Salmon la Sac/Teanaway

* Larch Lake — 24 miles, Chiwaukum Creek Trail, near Leavenworth