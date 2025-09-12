Week 2 prep football roundup: Mt. Spokane continues impressive start, shuts out Shadle

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Mt. Spokane rushed for over 200 yards. The Wildcats’ quarterback threw only two incompletions. The team scored on a long kick return, collected two interceptions and more than doubled its opponent’s yardage total, too.

What more could the Wildcats ask for?

Mt. Spokane continued its impressive start to the season, rolling to a 41-0 win on the road over Shadle Park on Friday evening in a Greater Spokane League Class 3A game.

The Wildcats (2-0, 2-0) are already turning heads in the 3A ranks after winning their first two games of the season by a combined score of 83-0. They downed visiting Central Valley 42-0 last weekend.

Mt. Spokane running back Rashad Franklin rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and six other Wildcat ball-carriers contributed to the team’s rushing total of 208 yards and three TDs on 23 attempts.

Wildcats quarterback Cade Strocsher completed 8 of 10 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Rock Franklin and Zayden Troutt on first-half scoring passes of 41 and 24 yards, respectively.

Franklin added a 78-yard touchdown on a kick return early in the third quarter to make the score 34-0. He also had an interception, as did Wildcats teammate Ethan Williams.

Overall, Mt. Spokane totaled 404 yards while holding the Highlanders (1-1, 1-1) to 156 yards.

Myles Ian Ableman led Shadle Park with 94 receiving yards on five catches.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 51, Ferris 0: Sam Kincaid threw three touchdown passes and ran for another and the Bullpups (2-0) defeated the Saxons (0-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium. G-Prep’s Jonah Keller returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and added a 42-yard touchdown reception.

University 25, Central Valley 17: University quarterback Aiden Sautter passed for 141 yards and rushed for another 80 to lead the visiting Titans to a comeback win over Central Valley in the “Greasy Pig” rivalry game. University trailed 10-0 early in the second quarter. Ben Butner led led the Bears with 115 rushing yards.

GSL 2A

All games nonleague.

Rogers 21, Freeman 14: Rogers quarterback Coby Spurgin completed 6 of 7 passes for 138 yards and two first-half touchdowns as the visiting Pirates held off Freeman. Freeman’s Jaetyn Cole had touchdown receptions of 58 and 48 yards in the fourth quarter but the Scotties’ comeback bid fell short. Antonio Fletcher III rushed for 138 yards for Rogers.

Riverside 27, East Valley 21 (OT): Riverside’s Ethan Wiltfong threw a 15-yard, game-winning pass to Zach Schneider in the overtime period and the visiting Rams (1-1) squeezed past East Valley (0-2) in a thriller. Wiltfong led all players with 101 rushing yards.

Moscow 23, Pullman 13: Moscow’s defense recorded five sacks, two interceptions and forced a safety, and the Bears (3-1) shot out to a 23-0 first-half lead en route to a win over the Greyhounds (0-2) in the Battle of the Palouse rivalry game.

Lewiston 46, Clarkston 0: Lewiston quarterback Dallas Richardson, making his first start, threw three touchdown passes and the Bengals (1-3) shut out visiting Clarkston (0-2) in the Battle of the Bridges nonleague rivalry game.

Colville 42, Deer Park 21: The visiting Crimson Hawks (2-0) defeated the Stags (0-2).

North Central 47, Chewelah 6: The visiting Wolfpack (1-1) defeated the Cougars (0-1).

Others

Northwest Christian 42, Bonners Ferry 39: Northwest Christian quarterback Mason Gassaway threw touchdown passes of 70, 62 and 45 yards and finished with four total scores as the Crusaders (2-0) beat the visiting Badgers (2-2) in a shootout. Northwest Christian’s Braylon Comfort had a 45-yard receiving touchdown, a 72-yard interception returned for a touchdown and a 75-yard kick return.

Liberty 34, Medical Lake 0: The visiting Lancers (2-0) defeated the Cardinals (0-2).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 21, Manson 7: The Broncos (2-0) beat the visiting Trojans (0-2) in nonleague action.

Reardan 46, Lake Roosevelt 20: The Screaming Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Raiders (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Newport 35, Priest River 8: Kutter Driver threw a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to lead the Grizzlies (2-0) past the Spartans (2-2) in the Battle of the Border rivalry game.

Colfax 27, Kettle Falls 8: The visiting Colfax Bulldogs (1-0) topped the Kettle Falls Bulldogs (1-1) in Northeast 2B League play.