Mexico requests probe into fatal ICE shooting in Chicago

By Nicolle Yapur Bloomberg Bloomberg

The Mexican government requested a “rigorous investigation” into the death of man in a Chicago suburb who was shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Friday after allegedly trying to flee arrest.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs filed the request through its general consulate in the U.S. city, which confirmed on Friday that the deceased was a 38-year-old Mexican national named Silverio Villegas, who worked as a cook.

“The consulate’s staff has been in contact with the relatives of Mr. Villegas to provide the legal counsel and support they require,” Mexico’s foreign ministry wrote in an X post on Saturday. The office “reiterates its commitment to the protection of Mexicans abroad.”

Villegas was shot and killed after dragging an ICE officer while attempting to flee in his car during a vehicle stop in the Chicago area, according to authorities. The officer was injured but was in stable condition.

The incident threatens to inflame tensions between the Trump administration and Illinois’ Democratic leadership, which have sparred over immigration enforcement and crime, although Trump suggested Friday he isn’t planning to follow through immediately on his threats to send National Guard forces into Chicago.