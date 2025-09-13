Soccer roundup: Velocity fight to draw with Texoma, Zephyr shuts out Tampa Bay

From Staff Reports

Velocity 3, Texoma 3– Neco Brett, Luis Gil and Jalen Crisler scored a goal apiece and Spokane (12-4-6) played to a draw with Texoma (6-10-8) in a back-and-forth USL League One affair at Sherman Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, Texas on Saturday.

Both teams scored a combined four goals in the first period.

Brandon McManus opened the game with one of his two goals in the 15th minute, before Brett responded with an equalizer eleven minutes later.

Then, at the 35-minute mark, Texoma midfielder Philip Spengler converted a long-range shot from the top of the penalty box, assisted by Lamin Jawneh.

Gil capped off the first half with a goal in the 45th minute, off a Brett-assist to level the game 2-2.

In the second half, Crisler scored in the 65th minute off an assist from Gil, after a McManus-goal in the 50th.

Zephyr 2, Tampa Bay 0– Lena Silano and Allison Cook each scored in the first half and the Zephyr (1-2-2) blanked the 2024 USL Super League champions at ONE Spokane Stadium to secure their first victory of the 2025 USL Super League season on Saturday.

Sarah McCoy led Spokane’s defense with six of its 22 clearances, and a 93.5% passing accuracy rate.

Hope Hisey logged four saves and became the first goalkeeper to earn double-digit clean sheets in the league with 10.