Whitworth offense struggles in 16-10 loss to Eastern Oregon

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

The Whitworth football team picked up its first loss of the season at Eastern Oregon on Saturday in a low-scoring affair.

Despite a strong defensive showing, the Pirates struggled to gain much offensive traction in La Grande, Oregon, falling to the Mountaineers 16-10.

A failed fourth-down conversion on Whitworth’s opening drive handed Eastern Oregon, a NAIA school in the Frontier Conference, an early 7-0 lead.

The Pirates (1-1) answered with a field goal but had a hard time moving the ball throughout the rest of the first half, and trailed 10-3 at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, the Whitworth offense began showing signs of life, marching 78 yards down the field and finishing with a one-yard touchdown by senior running back Luis Salgado to tie the game at 10.

Salgado, a back-to-back all-Northwest Conference first team selection, was bottled up most of the day, notching just 20 yards on 11 carries.

A pair of field goals gave Eastern Oregon (1-1) a six-point lead.

Deep into the fourth quarter, Pirates junior quarterback Logan Lacio led the charge down into Mountaineer territory and into the red zone. But a sack created a fourth-and-long, forcing the Pirates to kick a 35-yard field goal, which junior kicker Iden Bone missed.

The Pirates defense responded and forced a punt with under two minutes left, but junior Nathan Owens fumbled the return, which was scooped up by Eastern Oregon to seal the game.

Lacio was efficient, completing 25 of 33 passes to 10 different receivers, but had only 160 yards with no touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Deacon Dietz paced Whitworth pass catchers with seven catches for 77 yards.

Sophomore linebacker Drew Cody led the Whitworth defense again with 13 tackles, while senior defensive lineman Lane Watkins picked up his third sack of the season.

The Pirates will return home to the Pine Bowl on Saturday against Redlands. Kickoff is at noon.