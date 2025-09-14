Commentary: Alvarez calls Crawford ‘way better than Floyd Mayweather’

By Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS – He fell to one knee and the tears began to flow.

Terence Crawford wanted this more than anything else. Believed in himself more than anyone. And squelched all the doubters.

Just as he did Canelo Alvarez.

Say hello to this generation’s greatest fighter. Crawford proved as much Saturday night with a unanimous decision over Alvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

It was evident from the opening bell at Allegiant Stadium. From his first of countless jabs. This would be Crawford’s night.

History would smile brightest on the 37-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska.

I’m not sure how two judges scored the fight 115-113, but it speaks to Alvarez’s popularity and being on the “A” side of the matchup. It certainly wasn’t that close. I scored it 118-110.

How good is Crawford?

“I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather,” said Alvarez, who lost a majority decision to Mayweather in 2013.

OK, then.

An incredible night

Crawford is now the first male fighter to win undisputed belts in three weight classes. His skill has never been questioned. He is the world’s best.

But he has never been a darling of the boxing public. This win might not change that outside the ring, but his place in history inside it is more than cemented.

When did Crawford know he would win the fight?

“When (Alvarez) signed the contract.”

What an incredible night. One that saw a record 70,482 pack Allegiant for the venue’s first combat sports event and produce a live gate of $47,231,887.

It was also an initial dive into the boxing promoting pool by Dana White and the UFC. Call it a grand success.

This was supposed to be the night UNLV football hosted Idaho State until the Rebels agreed to – and were handsomely rewarded for – switching their game to an earlier date.

Nothing against the Rebels, but this was far more exciting than watching them beat the Bengals. And that was a 38-31 final.

Although new UNLV coach Dan Mullen obviously enjoyed his time at the fight, at one point tweeting a picture of the massive crowd ringside with the words, “This is NIL at UNLV.”

Say this for Crawford, who moved up two weight classes to fight Alvarez: He sure was conditioned enough.

Crawford’s speed was a major difference. From the beginning, he peppered Alvarez with jabs and continued such throughout the 12 rounds.

Alvarez never could string together enough power shots to make a difference. He became frustrated more than once. It was as if he spent most of the evening trying to figure out his opponent. Never did. Never could.

“A great night for boxing, a great night for the sport,” Alvarez said. “We knew Crawford is a great fighter. I didn’t hit him with any of my power. I tried. I trained hard. I couldn’t figure out the style. He had everything. It is what it is. You have to accept everything.”

Crawford (42-0) did what he predicted earlier in the week: Stack early rounds and build a comfortable lead, knowing Alvarez (63-3-2) would make his customary late push. He tried. He just couldn’t find enough in the tank.

Defining greatness

They said it was a risk for Alvarez to take the fight, but he was paid $100 million to do so. I’d say the risk was limited.

If there was any risk for Crawford coming up in weight and challenging Alvarez, it wasn’t noticed in the least.

Terence Crawford. What a champion.

“This was not a surprise to me,” he said. “You all didn’t believe me, but I knew I could do it. I just needed an opportunity.

“It all goes hand in hand. It means a lot to me. Anybody can be a nobody. Someone tell me out there – what can they say now? I was stronger. I punched harder. I was the better man. My time is now.”

How does he now define greatness?

“You’re looking at it.”

What an incredible night, indeed.