Dave Boling: Biggest reason Seahawks beat Steelers? They were more physical.

It took them until the second half of the second game, but the 2025 Seattle Seahawks assumed the exact identity that coach Mike Macdonald promised the moment the 2024 season ended.

From free agency through the draft and training camp, Macdonald preached toughness and physical play, and a focus on creating a productive rushing attack.

He obviously identified the team’s shortcomings, and Sunday, at Pittsburgh, they displayed the cures and corrections.

In a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, both sides of the Hawks’ line controlled and sometimes physically dominated. Their rushing attack showed renewed life, and the passing game discovered some necessary variety.

And after a pair of first-half interceptions, quarterback Sam Darnold provided veteran savvy and timely connections with six different receivers.

Third- and fourth-down efficiency was much improved as the offense picked up nearly 400 yards, and the defense, again, limited an opponent to 17 points.

Those statistics proved improvement in areas Macdonald had targeted as key.

But defying numerical quantification was the second-half combativeness that the Seahawks showed – a characteristic Macdonald had sought since he took over last season.

Several plays were particularly illuminating – especially in the fourth period, a time when the Seahawks sometimes failed to close the deal last season.

In the final 15 minutes, with the game tied, Darnold faced a third-and-1 and found Cooper Kupp for a big conversion. Kupp was picked up in the offseason to mitigate the departures of receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Kupp had been of little consequence in the opener against San Francisco, but finished with seven catches for 90 yards against the Steelers. Metcalf, now with the Steelers (after agreeing to a 5-year, $130 million contract), finished the day with just three catches and 20 yards.

That first down extended a drive and allowed the Hawks to show off another previously missing portion of their attack. On the next play, back Kenneth Walker III blasted through a hole on the left side for a 20-yard gain behind a bulldozing lead block by rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts.

It was Walker’s longest run of the day, which signaled a return from injuries that had limited his effectiveness at times since his 1,000-plus-yard production as a rookie.

His 105 yards on just 13 carries on Sunday put him over the 100-yard mark, an accomplishment he’d achieved only twice in the past two seasons.

Up by a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter – a time when opponents had chronically come up with momentum-changing plays – the Hawks answered all challenges.

On third-and-9 on their own 27, Darnold spun away from heavy pressure and lofted a pass to tight end A.J. Barner for 19 yards.

On the next play, Darnold, with pinpoint accuracy, connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 43-yard gain, which put him over the 100-yard receiving mark for the second straight game.

This drive could have stalled or come up with just a field goal after Darnold was sacked back to the Steelers 19.

Rather than risk a Red Zone pass on third down, the Hawks called a play that might have been the most satisfying to the Seattle coaching staff.

On third-and-goal from the 19, Walker took a pitch toward the left sideline. Behind beautiful blocking by left tackle Charles Cross and rookie left guard Grey Zabel, and Smith-Njgiba downfield, Walker raced for the touchdown that put them out of reach at 31-17.

Some will minimize the Seahawks’ win due to injuries that depleted the Pittsburgh defense. But Seattle also played without key secondary star Devon Witherspoon, and also rookie safety Nick Emmanwori.

Although only the second week of the season, this felt like an important win, after failing to grasp a winnable contest in the opener against division rival San Francisco.

And, also, to go into Pittsburgh and not only overcome two first-half interceptions, but to match or exceed the Steelers’ legendary toughness, made a solid statement.

It also raised a question that has plagued Macdonald’s Seahawks since the start of last year: Why do they win on the road (now 8-1 under Macdonald) and not nearly as often at home (3-7)?

Macdonald has gained attention for his keen attention to as many details as possible to gain competitive edges.

Maybe he should try this before the New Orleans Saints meet them at Lumen Field next Sunday: Load the Seahawks on the buses. Board them for a charter flight between Sea-Tac and Boeing field (maybe having them circle over the city a number of times) and then bus them to the team hotel for Saturday night.

Might be worth it to try to trick them into thinking they’re on the road again.

Because, if they can play at home the way they did in the second half Sunday at Pittsburgh, they can win a lot of games this season.