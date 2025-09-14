Doctor fired from UM after sharing an Instagram post about Charlie Kirk’s killing

Grethel Aguila Miami Herald

MIAMI — A neurologist was fired from the University of Miami on Saturday after sharing a post about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Dr. Michelle Bravo posted on her Instagram story a screenshot of a post by another user on X about Kirk’s assassination, according to The Miami Hurricane, the university’s student newspaper.

The post Bravo shared said, “what was done to Charlie Kirk has been done to countless Palestinian babies, children, girls, boys, women and men… And whenever it happened… Charlie Kirk came out to say: I love this, I want more of this. The people who did this are great and I love them and they should keep doing it forever. As Malcolm said, the chickens have come home to roost.”

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot Sept. 10 while hosting an event at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, a 22 year old from Utah, was arrested in connection to the shooting and faces a murder charge.

Bravo’s Instagram page is no longer available as of Sunday afternoon. Bravo’s profile on the UM Health System was also removed, but says her specialty was in headache medicine.

The University of Miami condemned Bravo’s post — and confirmed that she was fired in a statement Saturday.

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental right,” the statement said. “At the same time, expressions that condone or endorse violence or are incompatible with our policies and values are not acceptable.”