Iran warns sanctions would derail ties with UN atomic watchdog

Arsalan Shahla Bloomberg

Iran’s top security body warned that European threats to reinstate U.N. sanctions on the country could hinder efforts to restore international inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a statement on Sunday, the Supreme National Security Council — Iran’s chief security and foreign policy body — said Tehran had agreed to submit reports on its nuclear sites to the International Atomic Energy Agency under an agreement that could pave the way for the Vienna-based agency to resume site visits.

But it said “those arrangements will be suspended” if there’s “any hostile action” against Iran and its nuclear facilities, “including the reinstatement of Security Council resolutions that had been closed.”

The Council warned previously that Tehran might respond by withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Iran blocked international access to its nuclear sites after U.S. and Israeli strikes in June hit three of its key facilities, saying that sharing information about the program could expose its infrastructure to further attacks.

The move prompted the U.K., France, and Germany to trigger a mechanism that could snap back U.N. sanctions by Sept. 28 if Tehran fails to show it’s taking concrete steps to resolve the standoff.

Iran and the IAEA reached an initial breakthrough in Cairo last week, announcing an agreement that could reopen the path to inspections. Subsequently, the European trio reiterated that Iran must account for its uranium stockpile and engage in talks with the Trump administration before the threat of U.N. sanctions can be lifted.