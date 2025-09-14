Ricky Hatton remembered: Tributes paid after death of former boxing champion at 46

By Nnamdi Onyeagwara The Athletic

Tributes have been paid to Ricky Hatton after one of Britain’s greatest boxers was reported to have died at his home at the age of 46.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that a body had been found Sunday morning in the town of Hyde but did not confirm the identity of the deceased man.

The statement read: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

One of the most well-known athletes in British sport, Hatton won the IBF light welterweight title when he beat Kosta Tszyu in 2005 in a career-defining world title fight. He was a two-weight world champion, having won titles in light-welterweight and welterweight. He also fought Floyd Mayweather in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009, but lost both fights by TKO. They were rare defeats for a boxer who ended his career having won 45 of his 48 fights.

The Englishman first retired from the sport in July 2011 but returned in September 2012. However, his subsequent loss to Ukrainian Vyacheslav Senchenko in Manchester Arena was his last fight.

He was set to return to the ring later this year after announcing in July that he would fight the United Arab Emirates’ Eisa Al Dah in a middleweight bout on December 2 in Dubai.

Hatton was a famous Manchester City supporter and the club held a minute’s applause before Sunday’s Manchester Derby with players also wearing black armbands in remembrance of the boxer.

“My heart goes out to his family at this hard time,” Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden told Sky Sports. “To hear the news just before a big game is devastating. I’m sure he’d have been here today supporting us. Today is for him and we’re going to try and get the win and do the best we can for him.”

City won the fixture 3-0, and Foden paid tribute to Hatton at full time.

“It’s for him, his family and the people suffering right now,” he said. “The lads made sure we gave everything today. It wasn’t a pretty match at the end but the way we ran, it was all for him and we’re delighted with the result.”

Hatton was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2007 New Year’s Honours List for his services to sport, as well as being inducted into Manchester’s City of Champions Hall of Fame in 2019.

Tyson Fury paid tribute to Hatton on Instagram, writing: “Rest in Peace to the legend Ricky Hatton. There will only ever be one Ricky Hatton. Can’t believe this. So young.”

Chris Eubank Jr said: “Rest in Peace, Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you,” while

Amir Khan said: “Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible. Rest well, Ricky. You’ll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”

Nicola Adams wrote on social media: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear the awful news about Ricky Hatton. A true legend in and out of the ring. You inspired a generation of fighters. It was a pleasure being with you only a couple months ago. Sending love to your family and all who knew you. Rest easy, Champ.”

