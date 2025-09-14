Teen arrested after threatening to shoot up his northern Minnesota school

Nicole Norfleet Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — A 14-year-old student was arrested last week after he threatened to “shoot up” his school in northern Minnesota.

On Sept. 11 a few minutes after 3 p.m., authorities were alerted by the Nevis Public School that a student had threatened to bring a gun to the school, according to a statement from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes.

Sheriff deputies met with administrators at the Nevis School, which serves students from preschool to 12th grade. Deputies learned that a boy told other students that he was going to “shoot up the school, shoot a particular student, and then shoot himself.”

School staff and deputies interviewed students to confirm the threats were made. Deputies then met with the boy and his father at their Nevis home, and the teen confirmed he made the threats, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was arrested for making terroristic threats and was taken to the Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center in Bemidji.