The Dirt: Demolition to make way for South Hill apartments

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

A new apartment building will bring 24 units of housing to the Moran Prairie Neighborhood, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

A building located at the 5408 S. Freya site will need to be demolished to make way for the apartments.

The building was previously home to Christian radio station KMBI, which is owned by Chicago-based network Moody Radio.

The roughly 0.7-acre lot was purchased by Melissa and Dennis Crapo in June of last year for $390,000, Spokane County property records show.

The Crapos also own roughly 8 acres surrounding the small radio property.

Plans were submitted as part of the pre-development process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

The proposed residential building will cost about $2.4 million to construct and be named the Moody Apartments, according to plans.

Efforts last week to reach the Crapos were not successful.

Plans were submitted by Elliot Whipple, an architect for Whipple Consulting Engineers, a Spokane-based firm.

Wingstop planned

for downtown

A permit application has been submitted to the city of Spokane to allow the interior remodel of a downtown Spokane building northwest of Dick’s Hamburgers.

Currently home to the Man Shop, Cosmos Prof beauty supply and previously home to Brew It Coffee Co., the building will soon have a new tenant, Wingstop.

The Dallas-based chicken franchise has about 2,800 locations worldwide including five in the Spokane area, according to its website.

The proposed location would replace Fig Tree Home, a locally owned home furnishing store, at 2 W. Third Ave., Suite103.

The permit application submitted for the project calls for an estimated $300,000 worth of work to build out the roughly 1,500-square-foot space.

Plans call for a brand new kitchen and dining room capable of seating 22 customers.

The entirety of the work to build the kitchen will be completed by a third party contractor, which has not yet been decided, according to application documents.

Plans were submitted by TC Krueger, an investor who previously franchised multiple Jersey Mike’s locations, according to his website.

Krueger could not immediately be reached for comment last week.

Plans were designed by Wilkus Architects, a Minnesota-based firm.

Apartments planned near Francis and Division

Eight residential buildings are planned right behind World Market at the southwest corner of Francis Avenue and Division Street, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 6201 N. Atlantic St., the project is planned to encompass three conjoining properties totaling about half an acre. The site was purchased by Leonid Litoshyk and Tod Byers in January for $200,000, Spokane County property records show.

Each of the eight buildings will have a footprint of 600 square feet, plans show.

Each structure will surround a common courtyard area located in the center of the development.

Other details for the project are limited as plans were submitted as part of the pre-development process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

Plans submitted in April of last year for the project originally called for two fourplex homes, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

At the time, Byers said he was new to real estate development.

“Well I can’t add too much because this is my first project,” he said. “We submitted plans to see how it goes and we’re hoping it goes smoothly.”

Spokane-based Wolfe Architectural Group designed the project, according to plans.