Barron Trump transferred to NYU’s D.C. campus, report says

By David Matthews New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Barron Trump transferred to New York University’s campus in the nation’s capital ahead of the fall semester of his second year at the school, according to a report.

“People” magazine reports the youngest Trump spent his first year commuting between Trump Tower and the NYU’s Manhattan campus, but was not seen when classes started earlier this month because the 19-year-old was “doing a semester” outside New York at NYU’s Washington, D.C. campus, which is near the White House.

The D.C. campus only hosts about 60-100 of the school’s 29,000 undergrads.

“Undergraduate students at NYU Washington, DC, engage deeply with politics, policy, business, journalism, and leadership through coursework and experiential learning in the nation’s capital,” according to the school’s website. Students are also able to get course credit through an internship.

Tuition for the current school year is $32,811 with an additional $7,317–$9,513 for housing.

It’s unclear where the first son is living, but Melania Trump has said in the past there would always be room for her only child at the White House and he did not live in student housing during his freshman year.

“Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her,” a source told “People” last month.. “She always knows where he is and what he’s doing.”