Man threatened ‘mass murder’ of minorities after Charlie Kirk killing, feds say

Julia Marnin Sacramento Bee

A 19-year-old was tracked down by the FBI and arrested after federal prosecutors said he threatened “mass murder” against Jews and minorities following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Jace Allen of Jamestown, New Mexico, promised to “shoot up unspecified locations” in the series of public threats he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, while using the alias “Jebron Lames,” on Sept. 11, according to prosecutors.

The FBI’s eGuardian counterterrorism system, which tracks threats, noticed Allen’s posts and alerted the agency, an FBI special agent wrote in an affidavit.

The FBI linked the X account Allen used to his phone and home address, then visited and interviewed him at his residence later on Sept. 11, one day after Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University, prosecutors said.

At Allen’s home, he told agents, according to the affidavit, that he “identifies as a NeoNazi and hates Jews and minorities.”

The affidavit also says that “Allen believes a civil war is inevitable in the United States and wants to help spark the civil war by terrorizing people online.”

Now Allen is charged with transmitting communications containing a threat to injure another person, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico said in a Sept. 12 news release. He was arrested Sept. 12, court records show.

A federal public defender representing Allen did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment Sept. 15.

Shortly after Kirk was killed, according to the affidavit, a user on X wrote to Allen, saying, “do you think it’s wise to be calling for mass violence after a right-wing influencer just got assassinated? Have some self-conscious thoughts please.”

In response, the affidavit says Allen posted: “Nah I’m already on my way to commit a mass murder the time for talking is over.”

In addition to minorities, Allen is accused of threatening to kill “libs” and an Ohio City Council member.

“You’re gonna be one of the first to die,” Allen wrote in a post directed toward the council member, according to the affidavit. “I’ll be seeing you soon.”

The council member was not identified in the filing.

Allen also posted that he would “harm anyone who has something bad to say about Charlie (Kirk),” the affidavit says.

In his series of X posts, he claimed to have bought a gun, according to the filing, which suggests he never actually purchased one.

The FBI special agent investigating Allen wrote in the affidavit that “Allen does not own any guns, but wanted to buy a rifle with a scope — the same make, model, and style that was used to assassinate Charlie Kirk.”

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, of Utah, on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges in connection with Kirk’s fatal shooting, The Associated Press reported.

Investigators are working to understand Robinson’s potential motives, according to the outlet. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said while on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “there clearly was a leftist ideology.”

Jamestown is about a 125-mile drive northwest from Albuquerque.