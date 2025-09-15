Plaque below Monroe Street bridge to commemorate history of railway once above the roadway

1973: The massive steel Union Pacific railroad bridge, built around 1914, passes above the falls and over the Monroe Street Bridge, left, in this aerial photo. The bridge carried the Union Pacific and Milwaukee Road trains to the Union Depot in downtown Spokane and passed closely to the Montgomery Ward department store at far right, which since the early 1980s has been serving as Spokane City Hall. The bridge was torn down in late 1973 as part of the preparations for Expo ’74, the world’s fair. (SPOKESMAN-REVIEW PHOTO ARCHIVES)

Over 100 years ago, the completion of a 105-mile railroad connected Spokane to rail lines across the country. While the tracks above the Monroe Street Bridge have long been demolished, a new plaque will commemorate its history.

Completion of the Ayer-Cutoff rail line attracted thousands to downtown Spokane in 1914 to watch the first train travel across the Spokane River. That day, the railway tycoons drove a golden spike to finish the Union Pacific railroad bridge. Spokane’s Union Station train depot opened the same day, providing passenger services located near where the Big Red Wagon is today.

Original caption from the Spokane Daily Chronicle on Sept. 16, 1914: Robert E. Strahorn, former president of the North Coast line, which is now part of the O.-W.R. & N. system, is shown above in the act of driving the golden spike. J.D. Farrell, president of the O.-W. R. & N., also wielded the hammer as a representative of that company. In the lower picture H.B. Earling, vice president of the Milwaukee, with headquarters in Seattle, is shown in the act of driving the golden spike. (Spokesman-Review archives)

The railway system facilitated the growth of Spokane – allowing easy transportation from across the country. A new historic marker will soon be installed along the Centennial Trail under the Monroe Street Bridge to remember the opening of the railway. The rail line went over the north side of the bridge.

“With America turning 250, it is important to remember our history,” Daughters of the American Revolution state regent Jacqueline Riddell said at a Monday event unveiling the plaque. “Today we gather not only to unveil a historical marker, but to illuminate the legacy it represents. This site now formally recognized stands as a testament to the lives, the events and the ideas that shape Spokane heritage.”

The Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored the creation of the historic marking with a grant from the William Pomeroy Foundation.

The opening of the railway was driven by railroad promoter Robert Strahorn to compete with rival James J. Hill’s Great Northern depot, which was built in 1902. The Ayer Cutoff completion connected Spokane to the Oregon-Washington Railroad & Navigation Company, Union Pacific and Milwaukee Road service lines. Some $16.5 million was spent on the railway’s construction.

The line operated until it was demolished ahead of EXPO ’74. Spokane’s Union Station and the railway around it have since become part of Riverfront Park.

Rick Valentine was there when the rail line was torn down over 50 years ago. Having nicked a piece of debris that fell next to him, he has used it as a doorstop ever since.

He brought the rock to the Monday commemoration to donate it to the Spokane Historic Preservation Office.

“Better they take this piece of history than put it back on my garage floor,” Valentine said.

The commemorative plaque will be installed by the city parks department in the coming weeks.