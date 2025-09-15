Prep roundup: Ava Nevllis hits grand slam for Ridgeline; Emme Bond and Avery Fox each hit two homers for Mt. Spokane
Roundup of Monday’s league prep sports from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Slowpitch softball
Ridgeline 15, Lewis and Clark 7: Ava Nevllis drove in seven runs on three hits including a grand slam and the visiting Falcons (4-1, 1-1) defeated the Tigers (2-2, 1-1). Kadence Barcus scored four runs on five hits for Ridgeline. Brooke Capaul hit a solo homer for Lewis and Clark.
Mt. Spokane 16, Central Valley 6 (5): Emme Bond and Avery Fox each homered twice for a combined nine RBIs and the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Bears (4-2, 1-1). Mt. Spokane tallied 10 runs in the first inning. Ella Bendele and Cora Donley homered for CV.
East Valley 16, Gonzaga Prep 5 (6): Samantha Halvorson hit a three-run homer and the Knights (2-2, 2-0) defeated the visiting Bullpups (0-4, 0-2). Kaiya Hunley hit a pair of doubles scoring three runs for East Valley.
University 13, Ferris 4: Claire Fulkerson went 3 for 4 with two 2 RBIs and the Titans (3-1, 2-0) defeated the visiting Saxons (3-1, 1-1). Ella Jensen drove in three runs for U-Hi.
Deer Park 8, Shadle Park 7: Madeline Lebsack drove in the go ahead run in the fourth inning and the Stags (2-3, 1-1) kept the lead to beat the visiting Highlanders (2-3, 0-2). Jillian Marshall knocked in five runs on three hits including a home run for Deer Park. Bethany Rinas had three RBIs on two hits for Shadle Park.
Mead 21, Cheney 4 (5): Jaycee Coffield went 3 for 4 driving in three and the Panthers (4-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (1-4, 0-2). Mead plated 11 runs in the first inning. Rheylyn Kucirka advanced two for Cheney.
Rogers 16, North Central 2 (5): Aubrey Brown knocked in six on three hits and the visiting Pirates (1-3, 1-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-5, 0-2). Kay Davis drove in five on four hits including a triple and double for Rogers.
Volleyball
Post Falls 3, University 1: Lucy Carr had 22 assists with 12 digs and the Trojans (3-4) defeated the visiting Titans (3-1). Ashlynn Aaron hammered 15 kills and made 17 defensive saves for University.
Girls soccer
Riverside 7, Priest River 1: Annie Davis and Alexia Johnson each scored two goals and the Rams (2-1) beat the visiting Spartans (0-5). Macie Olmo scored one goal for Priest River.Deer Park 3, Riverside 0: The Stags (2-1) defeated the visiting Rams (0-5).
St. George’s 3, Colville 0: Sarah Harbaugh had 10 kills and the Dragons (4-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-4).
Tekoa-Rosalia 3, Valley Christian 0: The Timberwolves (2-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-1).
Prescott 3, Waitsburg 0:The Badgers (2-1) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-5).