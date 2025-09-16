Ask the doctors: Plant-forward diet can help control blood glucose

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I suggest you talk about the benefits of a whole-food, plant-based diet for people with Type 2 diabetes. The results are marvelous, and I think the people with diabetes could be cured.

Dear Reader: Plant-based diets date back thousands of years. The ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras is considered by many to be the father of vegetarianism. For him, it was a moral and ethical decision. In the early 1800s, driven by social and cultural changes, the focus shifted to improved health and well-being. Today, a growing body of research links a plant-based diet to a wide range of benefits. These include reduced inflammation, improved cardiovascular health, lower rates of heart disease, improved gut health and lower rates of certain cancers. And, as you’ve pointed out, improved blood sugar control.

For those who aren’t familiar, Type 2 diabetes is a chronic and progressive condition. This condition first impairs the body’s response to insulin. Over time, the condition also affects production of the hormone by the pancreas. This leads to elevated blood glucose levels. Elevated blood glucose can cause serious health problems if left untreated. It can cause nerve damage, kidney disease, impaired vision, tissue damage, heart disease and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke. Currently, there is no cure, but it can be successfully managed. A plant-based – or even plant-forward – diet can play a role.

Studies have found that a plant-based diet can have dual benefits. For people living with Type 2 diabetes, it can greatly improve blood sugar control. It’s also been found that a plant-based diet can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease. A study of 113,000 adults in Great Britain analyzed their health data. The study found that people with diets highest in fresh fruit and vegetables, legumes and grains lowered their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 25%. A separate review of more than 60 studies and research papers on the possible benefits of a plant-based diet corroborated these findings.

Eating a plant-based or plant-forward diet involves meals and snacks that contain a generous amount of fiber. Fiber is a crucial nutrient that is notably scarce in the modern American diet. A high-fiber diet slows down how the body breaks down glucose and absorbs it. This can lead to improved insulin response. Subbing out processed foods for fresh fruit and vegetables, beans, grains and legumes reduces simple carbs and added sugars that can contribute to insulin resistance and poor blood glucose control. A plant-based diet also lowers systemic inflammation, improving overall health outcomes.

It’s important to remember that diabetes is a silent disease. If you want to adopt a plant-based diet, work closely with your doctor as you track the response. Never change, reduce or eliminate medications without medical guidance.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.