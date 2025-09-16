How Seahawks have fared against best (and worst) QBs in their history

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

On the way to getting their first win of the 2025 season Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seattle Seahawks also pulled off a little bit of NFL trivia — they became the first team to beat Aaron Rodgers as a Packer, Jet and Steeler.

Of course, they were also the first team that had the opportunity to do so.

Sunday was just Rodgers’ second game as a Steeler and the first was the previous week against the Jets.

Still, it reinforced that the Seahawks have had some success against Rodgers in his career.

In fact, that is the fifth win the Seahawks have against him in the regular season — they also got one you might remember in the postseason in 2015.

To be fair to Rodgers, he has a winning record against the Seahawks at 6-5 in the regular season (6-3 with the Packers, 0-1 with the Jets and Steelers) and 1-1 in the playoffs.

The Seahawks have the third-most wins against Rodgers of any NFL franchise behind only the Vikings (against whom he is 17-12-1) and the Lions (18-8), teams he played twice annually during his 18-season Green Bay career.

Showing how much Rodgers did indeed own the Bears, he is 24-5 against Chicago, the same amount of losses as he has in 11 games against the Seahawks.

But the Rodgers trivia — combined with the Seahawks’ 50th anniversary — got us thinking.

Which quarterbacks have the Seahawks beaten the most? Have they beaten any others three or more times?

We decided to find some answers and take a little walk down the Memory Lane of Seahawks’ opposing QBs.

Which QBs have the Seahawks beaten the most?

Here’s the list of all the QBs the Seahawks have beaten at least five times, courtesy of data from Pro Football Reference, with each QB’s record as a starter against Seattle in parentheses. This is regular season only:

11 — Marc Bulger (4-11).

9 — John Elway (20-9).

8 — Kyler Murray (2-8).

7 — Dan Fouts (9-7).

6 — Jared Goff (6-6); Colin Kaepernick (2-6); Eli Manning (2-6); Richard Todd (0-6).

5 — Jimmy Garoppolo (2-5); Carson Wentz (0-5); Kirk Cousins (2-5); Cam Newton (1-5); Aaron Rodgers (6-5); Alex Smith (7-5); Ken Stabler (2-5).

As would seem obvious, the top four names on the list are all QBs who played for a long time in the same division as the Seahawks, though Bulger’s mark stands out for its futility. Bulger started games for the Rams against the Seahawks from 2002-09 during the bulk of the Mike Holmgren era.

After starting 4-2 against the Seahawks, Bulger lost the last nine, a record losing streak for any opposing QB against Seattle. He can claim a 1-0 postseason mark against the Seahawks thanks to the infamous 2004 wild card playoff game.

Elway, as quarterback of then-AFC West rival Denver from 1983-98, has started the most games against the Seahawks and has the most wins.

Wait, who is Richard Todd?

That’s a question you may be asking while reading the above list, and also if you’re under the age of 50 or so.

Todd was the sixth overall pick of the 1976 draft by the Jets out of Alabama, the same school as Joe Namath.

As such, he arrived with lots of hype of being the next Namath — in fact his arrival helped lead to Namath moving on following the 1976 season and retiring a year later.

It didn’t quite turn out that way as Todd went just 48-59-1 with the Jets and Saints from 1976-85, though he did lead the Jets to the AFC Championship in 1982.

He compiled the worst record of any starting QB against the Seahawks, thanks to some quirks in the NFL schedule as they played the Jets six times from 1978-83, with Seattle winning all six.

Wentz is also 0-6 as a starter against the Seahawks if you throw in a loss in a 2019 wild card playoff game while with the Eagles.

Has any QB lost to the Seahawks while playing with more teams than Rodgers?

Yes.

In another statistical oddity that may be hard for anyone to top, legendarily itinerant quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick lost to the Seahawks with four different teams while never winning.

Those games came in 2012 with Buffalo, 2013 with Tennessee, 2016 with the Jets and 2020 with Miami. No wonder Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman seem to get along so well on the set of Thursday Night football games.

Besides Rodgers, four other QBs have lost games to the Seahawks wearing three different uniforms — Kirk Cousins (Washington, Vikings, Atlanta); Steve DeBerg (49ers, Chiefs, Bucs); Jeff Blake (Saints, Bears, Cardinals) and Jimmy Clausen (Panthers, Bears, Ravens).

Clausen may be the biggest anomaly on that list as he lost twice to the Seahawks in 2015 alone while starting for two different teams — the Bears and Ravens, each time as an injury fill-in — during a career in which he went 1-13.

How many QBs have the Seahawks beaten?

The Seahawks have 403 wins in their history.

Those have come against 205 different quarterbacks, including 111 they beat once.

That list includes the first QB the Seahawks ever defeated — Steve Spurrier, better known now for his coaching career but in 1976 a former Heisman Trophy winner who was the QB for the expansion Tampa Bay Bucs when the Seahawks beat them on the road 13-10.

The list of QBs the Seahawks have beaten includes six who started games for them at some point — Warren Moon (who lost three times), John Friesz (two); and Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, Jon Kitna and Trent Dilfer (once each). That Wilson didn’t beat the Seahawks in 2022 is keeping him from joining a list of just four QBs who have beaten all 32 NFL teams at least once (Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning).

And to answer one question that might arise, Dave Krieg indeed played seven more seasons after leaving Seattle in 1991 and played against the Seahawks five times with three different teams. He went 3-0 against the Seahawks as a starter.

The list of QBs the Seahawks have beaten includes Tom Brady, the all-time winningest QB in NFL history at 251-82-0. That includes a 2-2 mark against Seattle, though he went 1-0 against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

The list of QBs the Seahawks have beaten also includes 13 Hall of Famers (Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Fouts, Stabler, Moon, Elway, Fran Tarkenton, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jim Kelly and Favre) in the regular season and another in the playoffs (Dan Marino).

It also includes Terry Luck, who started just one NFL game — against the Seahawks in the season finale in 1977 for the Cleveland Browns while filling in for the injured Brian Sipe, a contest Seattle won 20-19 — but not Andrew Luck, who won the only game he ever started against the Seahawks in 2013. (The two are not related).

And yes, the list of QBs they have beaten includes all three Mannings who have played in the NFL — Eli and Peyton (who went 2-3 against the Seahawks in the regular season and 0-1 in Super Bowls) and father Archie (who lost his only start vs. the Seahawks with the Saints in 1979).