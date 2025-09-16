Letters for Tuesday, Sept. 16

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

It’s private property

Neighborhood opposition to the idea a property owner might want to exercise their right to improve their property carries a familiar refrain: not in my backyard!

Concerns related to utility availability, traffic and impact on schools are all valid.

However, let us all remember our current planning rules place a significant burden on the development community to identify potential project impacts and address them before plans are approved.

Impacts can be addressed by physical improvements to infrastructure or through fees.

My family have owned property on Maringo Drive for decades. We have never considered these 100 acres our personal playground. Beautiful open space, yes, but we also respect the rights of the tax payer/property owner.

I’m confident there is a way for a responsible developer to build affordable housing on this property, with ample public open space, that will also be an asset to the community. Imagine!

Len Zickler

Spokane

Spokane needs Judge Mary Logan

Numerous judges, elected officials, community leaders and attorneys (including me!) are enthusiastically endorsing Judge Mary Logan for re-election, and I hope you will too.

Judge Logan is the judge presiding over Spokane’s Community Court. There, Judge Logan has been making a positive impact on addressing minor legal infractions (such as public urination, illegal camping, etc.) with compassion and accountability. An article in the Inlander recently described our Community Court as an “artful balance of care and accountability.” I wholeheartedly agree! Thanks to Judge Logan, and a team including medical providers and social workers, nonviolent crimes are met with access to providers and services to address underlying issues that may have contributed to breaking the law.

On Monday mornings, I volunteer at Shalom Ministries, where I have overheard a handful of diners rushing to Community Court because the court holds individuals accountable with weekly check-ins. I have witnessed their commitment to the process.

I am thankful our community has had Judge Mary Logan on the bench since 2009. She has compassionately and effectively been running our Community Court where an individual charged with a minor infraction, often rooted in homeless-related issues, undergoes a root cause analysis by a social worker, receives access to necessary healthcare services (for example schizophrenic medication), and is held accountable to comply with the Community Court process which helps keep our community safe.

Please help our community re-elect Spokane County Municipal Judge Mary Logan.

Pam Kohlmeier

Spokane