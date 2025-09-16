This day in history: Threat to terminate contract puts Mount Spokane recreation in jeopardy; Concatentated Order of Hoo Hoo elects ‘snark of the universe’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission was threatening to cancel the contract of Mt. Spokane Chalrlifts, Inc., which operated the the ski area on Mount Spokane.

The company had not paid the $29,000 due on the lease from the state. The commission “tried several times to collect this amount and failed.”

The president of the company promised that “this will be cured before 30 days – this is a routine disagreement.”

If the money were not paid promptly and the lease were terminated, the lifts and lodges would revert to state ownership.

“It is not known whether the parks commission could obtain a new concessionaire to operate the ski season in time for this winter’s ski season,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

The Concatenated Order of Hoo Hoo named its new officers during its 34th annual convention in Spokane, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Sept. 16, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1925: The Concatenated Order of Hoo Hoo, the whimsically named lumbermen’s fraternal and service society, named its new officers during its 34th annual convention in Spokane.

If you think the name “Hoo Hoo” is whimsical, get a load of the titles for its officials. For instance, Alton J. Hager was elected snark of the universe.

Other titles included senior Hoo Hoo, junior Hoo Hoo, bojum, jabberwock, scrivenoter, custocation, arcahoper and gurdon.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1620: The Mayflower departs Plymouth, England, with 102 Pilgrims and about 30 crew for the New World.

1848: Slavery is abolished in all French territories.