3 police officers killed, 2 wounded in southern Pennsylvania shooting

By Anumita Kaur,Angie Orellana Hernandez and María Luisa Paúl Washington Post

Five law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday afternoon while responding to a domestic investigation in York County, Pennsylvania, according to state police.

The incident has rattled the region, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a news conference Wednesday evening.

Three officers were killed in the shooting in North Codorus Township. Two officers were injured and remain hospitalized. They are in critical but stable condition, state officials said. Police shot and killed the suspect, whom authorities did not identify; nor did they state a motive.

“This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day in York County and the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

North Codorus Township is about 110 miles west of Philadelphia and has a population just shy of 10,000. Authorities offered few details on why the officers were in the area.

“They were there to follow up on an investigation that began yesterday. The general heading of that investigation, I would say, would be domestic-related,” Col. Christopher Paris, the Pennsylvania State Police commissioner, said during that briefing.

He added that authorities were holding back information until they could serve related search warrants.

The incident has “rocked the community here in York County,” Paris said.

He declined to share further information about the deceased officers, including their names or departments they belonged to.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ted Czech, spokesman for the York County Office of Emergency Management, told reporters that 911 dispatchers received a call at 2:10 p.m. about a “police incident” in the township.

Shapiro and Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday both headed to the county Wednesday afternoon, writing on social media that they had been briefed and were on their way to the area.

“This kind of violence isn’t OK. We need to do better as a society,” Shapiro said at the news conference Wednesday evening. “We need to help the people who think picking up a gun is the answer.”