Letters for Wednesday, Sept. 17

Rural health care cuts

Everyone deserves access to quality and affordable health care. That is why I am deeply concerned and alarmed by the closure of St. Joseph’s outpatient Orthopedic Physical Therapy Clinic and DominiCare. Providence says this is a direct result of legislative policies including state and federal cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in the recent HR1 Bill, also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Our representative in Congress, Michael Baumgartner, proudly voted for this. This is a financial crisis for Providence and St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Two of my elderly neighbors are facing the reality of traveling considerable distance to receive these services. Neither of them drives. One said she is stopping therapy.

Will our hospital eventually close? With every job lost at the hospital there will be another lost in the community. Rural health care is in jeopardy and under attack. Can our hospital survive? I am making my voice heard today and will make my voice heard again next November with my vote. I urge everyone to get involved and speak up. Go online and find a group to share your thoughts with. Join indivisible.com, download 5 Calls and let your representatives hear your concerns. Let’s fight for rural health care and our hospital.

Gloria Coppock

Chewelah

Make your voice heard

Trinity Catholic School has petitioned the Spokane City Council to vacate Cedar Street between Carlisle and Montgomery. The city has already vacated Adams Street for this private school in our residential neighborhood.

The school doesn’t engage with the residents in the neighborhood. In fact, the city notified us residents with no prior conversation coming from the school to the surrounding neighbors about this plan.

Our homes on Carlisle have been adversely affected because the school has steadfastly refused to use their parking lot, instead choosing to park on the street. This street is a vital link that we residents use all the time. We do not want to lose the connectivity that this street provides for walking, biking and driving. There is no public benefit. Indeed, it would be extremely detrimental because we would have two dead-end streets side by side delaying police, fire and ambulance response, creating a safety concern for residents.

There is only one party receiving benefit of this vacation, and that is Trinity Catholic School. We urge all concerned citizens of the neighborhood to contact your City Council. Voice your opposition to this proposal. To be part of the Council record, send your email to testimony@spokanecity.org by Wednesday, no later than 5 p.m. You can also send emails to council members at citycouncil@spokanecity.org before Monday to have your voice heard. This is our neighborhood and our streets, and we want to keep it that way.

Mel McGinnis

Spokane

Fund Child Protective Services

CPS is woefully underfunded, and we are all responsible for this. Not wanting to pay taxes even though they fund roads, schools, highway safety patrols, etc., and, yes, child protection. There is, and has been, incredible harm done to children due to our negligence. It is not the fault of the overworked and underappreciated CPS workers. I know this as a retired social worker from Washington state. I know the harm from having counseled adult survivors who should have been protected.

Our votes and anti-tax rhetoric have real consequences; so does all the other anti-persons rhetoric. Please give your head a shake and vote for the things that support peace and well-being.

RaNae Nicholls

Wenatchee