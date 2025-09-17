Newport woman accused of shooting woman after argument

A 28-year-old Newport woman is accused of shooting a woman following an argument last week south of the city, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyran R. Graham faces a first-degree assault charge in the alleged attack of 40-year-old Adelaide T. McGillis, also of Newport, the sheriff’s office said. McGillis was airlifted to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Deputies responded about 6 p.m. Friday to the gunshots at 3421 Spring Valley Road, according to court documents. Neighbors reported hearing two women arguing and then two gunshots, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The caller reported he was driving by the property with his wife when they saw a woman rolling on the ground, according to court records. He and his wife went to help the woman, later identified as McGillis.

The wife told deputies she started to render aid to McGillis, who was rolling on the ground shouting, “She shot me,” referring to Graham.

The wife applied pressure with her sweater to a wound on the back of McGillis’s head until medics arrived.

The caller said he saw Graham, a blonde-haired woman in a white T-shirt and dark pants, holding a black handgun at her side. The husband reported the suspect walked down the driveway and was gone for about five minutes. She returned without a gun, he said.

The couple said Graham kept saying she did not shoot at anyone, according to documents.

A sheriff’s sergeant said he was told McGillis and Graham were in a “romantic relationship,” and that during the altercation McGillis was armed with a piece of rebar. Graham had a wound on her head, but she declined medical treatment, according to the sergeant.

Another woman told investigators that McGillis called her asking her to bring a charge pack for her car so she could leave the property. The woman said it would take about an hour for her to bring the pack, and McGillis said she would be waiting in her car.

The woman said she received another call from McGillis about seven minutes later, and McGillis told her she needed to get there now and that Graham was there, according to court records.

Graham told deputies she stashed a gun near a playhouse on the property. She said the gun did not work and denied shooting McGillis.

Investigators searched the property and found a bloody revolver under a playhouse.

Graham was taken to the Pend Oreille County Jail, where she was booked on the assault charge.

Her bail was set at $100,000 in court Monday, documents say. She is scheduled for an arraignment Thursday.