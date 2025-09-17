Prep roundup: Lydia Lynn scores hat trick for Ridgeline girls soccer; North Central boys sweep cross country duals

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls Soccer

Ridgeline 7, Ferris 3: Lydia Lynn scored three goals, Quinn Mueller added a pair and the Falcons (4-2) beat the visiting Saxons (0-2) in a nonleague game. Hannah Orellana scored and Hailey Orellana had two assists for Ferris.

Mead 1, University 0: Paityn Verstrate scored on an assist from Sadie Miller in the 41st minute and the Panthers (2-2) edged the visiting Titans (2-1) in a nonleague game. Myleah Puletasi made six saves for Mead; Tayler Nordean had five for U-Hi.

Lewis and Clark 5, Central Valley 0: Keegan Tee scored two goals, Hailey Roberts added two assists and the Tigers (4-0) defeated the visiting Bears (0-4) in a nonleague game. Mallory Olson made 14 saves for CV.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mt. Spokane 1: Mara Sandberg had 24 kills, Noella Migliuri added 32 assists and the visiting Bullpups (4-0) defeated the Wildcats (4-1) 25-27, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 in a nonleague match. Abigail Smith had 18 kills for Mt. Spokane.

Medical Lake 3, East Valley 1: Mary Plute and Zoe Wilson had 10 kills apiece and the Cardinals (2-3) beat the visiting Knights (1-3) 25-23, 19-25, 25-11, 25-11 in a nonleague match. Alexis Carney had 11 assists and Zoey Manley had 17 digs for EV.

Pendleton (OR) 3, Clarkston 1: The visiting Buckaroos (1-0) defeated the Bantams (2-3) 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22 in a nonleague match. Jordan Cassetto had 12 kills for Clarkston.

Riverside 3, Northport 2: Aubrie Heiman had 16 kills and the Rams (1-4) defeated the visiting Mustangs (1-1) 18-25, 10-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-12 in a nonleague match. Kate Beardslee had 13 kills for Northport.

Odessa 3, Wilson Creek 2: Oceanna Reeves had seven kills and the Tigers (3-1) defeated the visiting Devils (2-2) 23-25, 25-20, 11-25, 25-20, 15-11 in a nonleague match. Jordyn Lewis had 16 assists and seven digs for Odessa.

Boys cross country

North Central 15, East Valley 50; North Central 28, Pullman 41; Pullman 18, East Valley 37: At Audubon Park. North Central junior Elliot Yegge won in 17:49.49 as the Wolfpack placed five runners in the top six.

West Valley 16, Rogers 47: At Franklin Park. WV junior Evan McKenzie won in 17:55.60 as the Eagles took the first six spots.

Deer Park 15, Clarkston n/a: At Deer Park. Clarkston junior Avery Peters took individual title by more than a minute in 18:03.35.

Girls cross country

North Central 32, East Valley 34; Pullman 23, North Central 32; Pullman 18, East Valley 37: At Audubon Park. Pullman senior Ada Harris placed first in 22:14.27, just ahead of teammate freshman Aubrey Lightfoot (22:50.38).

Clarkston 24, Deer Park 31: At Deer Park. Clarkston sophomore Elise Stoffregen won in 22:27.42 and teammate sophomore Lexie York was second in 23:29.11.

West Valley 15, Rogers n/a: WV senior Quincy Andrews took the individual title by more than a minute in 23:15.92.